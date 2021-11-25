The legal puzzle Trump’s CNR-funded lawyers are tackling





While much of the political world is no longer able to be surprised when it comes to Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, new reports this week on the RNC helping to pay the former president’s legal bills raised a few eyebrows.

After all, not only is Trump out of office, he’s also grappling with unrelated legal issues that, in fact, predate his White House tenure. The RNC nevertheless helps to recover the legal tab of the former president for matters related, as the Washington Post put it, “to the investigations into its financial practices in New York”.

And what could these financial practices be?

Admittedly, Trump’s list of legal problems is not short. After all, he faces a criminal investigation, several civil lawsuits and criminal charges against his private company. But one of the Republican’s most serious potential legal responsibilities concerns all real estate appraisals.

The New York Times reported today that a criminal investigation in New York City into Trump and his business activities has led investigators to issue “new subpoenas for files on hotels, golf clubs and buildings in Mr. Trump’s offices “. The article added:

The developments, described by people familiar with the matter, show that Manhattan prosecutors have moved away from investigating these tax matters and have returned to the original focus of their three-year investigation: Mr. Trump’s statements about the value of its assets. In particular, the people said, prosecutors are looking to determine whether Mr. Trump or his company inflated the value of some of his properties while trying to secure financing from potential lenders. Yes [outgoing Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr., the prosecutor overseeing the inquiry] concludes that Mr. Trump intentionally submitted false securities to potential lenders, prosecutors could argue that he engaged in a fraud scheme.

As the controversy over Trump grows, this one may not seem as provocative as inciting an insurgent riot, trying to leverage aid to get a foreign country to help it cheat when of an election, or paying underground money to a porn star, but it could nonetheless be among the most serious legal headaches the former president has ever had.

The Washington Post reported this week, for example, of the Trump Organization office building in Manhattan, which the company told lenders in 2012 was worth $ 527 million. Months later, when listing the same building’s value for property tax officials, the Trump Organization said it was only worth $ 16.7 million.

The blow was transparent: in trying to impress potential lenders, the company tried to add value to its assets, but in trying to avoid heavy tax bills, the Trump Organization did the opposite in a dramatic measure.

Additionally, there are more charges that extend far beyond this Manhattan property. The Post’s report added: “Investigators appear to be focused on appraisals of at least four Trump properties,” including a golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, the Seven Springs estate in New York City and the Trump National Golf Club Westchester including we discussed in detail last time. month.

At this point, I imagine some of the former president’s supporters may try to put a positive spin on this. “Well, of course,” they will say. “Nobody likes paying taxes, so it’s hard to fault a guy for going out of his way to pay as little as possible.”

The problem with this defense is that the deliberate mispricing of property, in order to evade taxes, is illegal. Seeking ways to reduce tax burdens is fine, but criminal misconduct is not.

That said, no charges have been laid against the Trump Organization, and it is possible that nothing will happen. District attorneys’ offices are reviewing potential wrongdoing all the time without filing a complaint, and that investigation may slowly fade away.

But given the details available, there’s a reason the former president hired multiple attorneys to get the RNC to pay.

