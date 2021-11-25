Politics
From the Library: David Shambaughs The Chinese Leaders: From Mao to Today
On November 11, the Communist Party of China Central Committee adopted a landmark resolution praising the achievements of party secretary general Xi Jinping. Similar resolutions have only been passed twice before, for Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. It is widely seen as a prelude to the CCP congress to be held around the same time next year to decide the future of China and its leader, Xi.
Under normal circumstances, Xi, who turns 69 next year, would retire and the party congress would inaugurate a new leadership team. However, it will not be an ordinary convention. In 2018, Xi organized the removal of the president’s constitutional term limit, paving the way for his extension in his three leadership positions, president of China, secretary general of the CPC and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Congress is expected to extend Xi for an unprecedented third term of 5 years. However, there is also speculation that Xi would like to be elevated to the post of party chairman, a post Mao held for 31 years and abolished by Deng in 1982. Xi’s path to a third term seems easy, but behind the scenes there are suggestions that his opponents may have something different in mind.
David Shambaugh, director of the Chinese politics program at George Washington University, has been analyzing China’s leadership for 40 years. In Chinese rulers, he expertly reviews the five men who have ruled China since 1949, moving it from abject poverty to its current status as the world’s second-largest economy and rapidly emerging superpower.
The five leaders are very different: Mao Zedong (who ruled from 1949 to 1976), the populist tyrant who lived through chaos; Deng Xiaoping (1979-1989), the pragmatic Leninist who opened up the economy; Jiang Zemin (19892002), the bureaucratic politician who made reforms a reality; Hu Jintao (20022012), the quiet technocrat whose term is often called the lost decade; and Xi Jinping (2012), the emperor of modern times.
China’s recent past provides many relevant lessons for the upcoming party convention. Shambaugh reminds us that for seven decades China’s leadership has been marked by factional infighting. Maos’ pressure to continue the revolution was at odds with other leaders who wanted moderate change. Subsequently, regional factions, reformers and conservatives fought for supremacy.
Leadership struggles are the norm. In 1971, Maos’ designated successor, Lin Biao, attempted a coup and died in a plane crash while fleeing the country. Maos’ succession involved a chaotic power struggle before Deng took power in 1979. Towards the end of the Deng era, two potential successors, Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang, were ousted before the mantle was transferred. to Jiang Zemin.
Wisely, Deng anointed Hu Jintao in 1992 to succeed Jiang, a decade in advance, which ensured a smooth succession in 2002. In 2007, the party congress again witnessed a power struggle. , between Xi and heir apparent, Li Keqiang, from whom Xi emerged triumphant. And the ousting of Bo Xilais in early 2012 paved the way for Xis to rise to power later in the year.
The policies of the Xis are controversial. He is currently implementing a left revival with many attributes of the Mao era, from a personality cult that put Xi Jinping’s thought into the school curriculum to the introduction of common prosperity, a concept intended to shift wealth from the rich to the poor. .
Xi abandoned the political system developed by Deng to avoid the concentration of power, separate party and state, and ensure a smooth transition from one generation of leaders to the next. Instead, he concentrated power on himself, put the CCP at the center of everything, and scrambled the succession arrangements.
Shambaugh provides a timely reminder of the history of the post of party chairman. After Maos’ death in 1976, the title was held briefly by Hua Guofeng and Protg Dengs Hu Yaobang before being abolished in 1982 due to its close association with the Maos dictatorship. In 2001, as his second full term was drawing to a close, Jiang attempted to resurrect the title for himself, a move which party elders firmly resisted.
With the approach of the congress, the political tension mounts. Earlier this year, party watchdogs purged the police, secret police and the judiciary, and regulators cracked down on big business owners. Many see the landmark resolution recently passed as a crucial step in elevating Xi to the party pantheon.
Not everyone is happy. Party leaders old enough to remember Maos ‘tyranny are worried about Xis’ takeover, while younger leaders are frustrated by the lack of a clear succession. Normally, the next generation of leaders would have been identified five years ago and prepared to evolve. If this party congress does not put succession arrangements in place, due to age limits, many may miss their chance altogether. They must lose patience.
Shambaugh’s book is essential reading for anyone interested in the power play set to unfold in Beijing over the coming year.
