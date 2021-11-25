Politics
Channi urges Modi to donate 4 lakh to relatives of COVID-19 victims
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay ex gratia 4 lakh to relatives of those who died from COVID-19, saying mere compensation of 50,000 is insufficient .
Mr Channi wrote to Prime Minister Modi, saying his government was prepared to contribute 25% of the amount ex gratia.
Urged him (the PM) to implement his previous order of ex gratia payment of 4 lakh to relatives of those who died from Covid-19. I think barely 50,000 damages are insufficient, Mr. Channi tweeted Wednesday evening, tagging his letter to Mr. Modi.
In his tweet, Mr. Channi mentioned that my government is ready to contribute 25% under this program.
We demand that the central government implement its previous ordinance notified on March 14, 2020 (33-4 / 2020-NDM-1) issued by the Ministry of the Interior, by which the government has committed to pay ex gratia payment of 4 lakh per deceased, Channi said in his letter to the prime minister.
The central government then revised this notification and reduced the ex gratia payment to 50,000, he added.
We believe that in such times of distress, it is imperative that special consideration be given to fulfilling the government’s previous 4 lakh commitment, Channi wrote.
He mentioned that we understand that the standards of the State Disaster Response Fund require that 75% of the 4 lakh, or 3 lakh, be paid by the central government and the remaining 25%, or 1 lakh. , be the share of the State. We are committed to maintaining the state’s share of the ex gratia payment of 4 lakh, he said in his letter.
He said that as a welfare state it is our responsibility to take care of our citizens in distress.
Our state has launched many social assistance programs to help people get through tough times. We hope that the central government will also share this responsibility, he wrote.
On September 11, 2021, the Indian government submitted a detailed affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it would pay 50,000 ex gratia to the families of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) .
Under NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), the amount of compensation is shared by the Center and the State in 75-25% (ratio) respectively, Channi wrote in his letter.
He mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the majority of the population of this country and that many people have died prematurely as businesses have closed and people have been forced to migrate.
Families have lost their salaried members, and personal treatment expenses incurred in private hospitals during the pandemic have taken them to the streets. Families have lost all their savings and are in heavy debt, Channi added.
He said that at such a difficult time, the modest amount of $ 50,000 in ex gratia compensation is “insufficient”.
The government, in its response to the Supreme Court, argued that giving () 4 lakh in compensation would leave the state with insufficient capital to deal with Covid-19. While the (central) government continues to collect taxes by raising oil prices and giving tax relief to businesses, but has denied such relief to citizens, Channi wrote.
Notably, earlier today, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government provide credible data on Covid deaths in the country and pay compensation of 4 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives. because of the coronavirus.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/channi-urges-modi-to-give-4-lakh-ex-gratia-to-kin-of-covid-19-victims/article37674485.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]