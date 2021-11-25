Channi urges Modi to donate 4 lakh to relatives of COVID-19 victims

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay ex gratia 4 lakh to relatives of those who died from COVID-19, saying mere compensation of 50,000 is insufficient .

Mr Channi wrote to Prime Minister Modi, saying his government was prepared to contribute 25% of the amount ex gratia.

Urged him (the PM) to implement his previous order of ex gratia payment of 4 lakh to relatives of those who died from Covid-19. I think barely 50,000 damages are insufficient, Mr. Channi tweeted Wednesday evening, tagging his letter to Mr. Modi.

In his tweet, Mr. Channi mentioned that my government is ready to contribute 25% under this program.

We demand that the central government implement its previous ordinance notified on March 14, 2020 (33-4 / 2020-NDM-1) issued by the Ministry of the Interior, by which the government has committed to pay ex gratia payment of 4 lakh per deceased, Channi said in his letter to the prime minister.

The central government then revised this notification and reduced the ex gratia payment to 50,000, he added.

We believe that in such times of distress, it is imperative that special consideration be given to fulfilling the government’s previous 4 lakh commitment, Channi wrote.

He mentioned that we understand that the standards of the State Disaster Response Fund require that 75% of the 4 lakh, or 3 lakh, be paid by the central government and the remaining 25%, or 1 lakh. , be the share of the State. We are committed to maintaining the state’s share of the ex gratia payment of 4 lakh, he said in his letter.

He said that as a welfare state it is our responsibility to take care of our citizens in distress.

Our state has launched many social assistance programs to help people get through tough times. We hope that the central government will also share this responsibility, he wrote.

On September 11, 2021, the Indian government submitted a detailed affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it would pay 50,000 ex gratia to the families of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) .

Under NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), the amount of compensation is shared by the Center and the State in 75-25% (ratio) respectively, Channi wrote in his letter.

He mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the majority of the population of this country and that many people have died prematurely as businesses have closed and people have been forced to migrate.

Families have lost their salaried members, and personal treatment expenses incurred in private hospitals during the pandemic have taken them to the streets. Families have lost all their savings and are in heavy debt, Channi added.

He said that at such a difficult time, the modest amount of $ 50,000 in ex gratia compensation is “insufficient”.

The government, in its response to the Supreme Court, argued that giving () 4 lakh in compensation would leave the state with insufficient capital to deal with Covid-19. While the (central) government continues to collect taxes by raising oil prices and giving tax relief to businesses, but has denied such relief to citizens, Channi wrote.

Notably, earlier today, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government provide credible data on Covid deaths in the country and pay compensation of 4 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives. because of the coronavirus.