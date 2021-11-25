Beware of Xi Jinping Rampage, Biden Hajar Another Chinese company





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden has again attacked Chinese companies. This time, 12 companies were added to the U.S. commerce blacklist on Wednesday 11/24/2021. Eight is a technological entity. The company is believed to have aided the Chinese military in its quantum computing efforts and attempted to acquire products of American origin to support the military applications of the bamboo curtain. Not only Chinese companies, other entities and individuals are also affected, including Pakistan. India’s close neighbor has been sanctioned for cooperating with China on nuclear and ballistic missiles from Islamabad. A total of 27 entities are subject to US sanctions. There are also Russia, Japan and Singapore. “Global trade must promote peace, prosperity and well-paying jobs, not national security risks,” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo wrote in a statement. CNBC International, Thursday (11/25/2021). “The Department of Commerce is committed to effectively using export controls to protect our national security.” There has been no official comment from China on this. The Commerce Department’s Entity List imposes trade restrictions on individuals and entities that it believes engage in unprofitable or unethical activities. Meanwhile, citing Reuters, Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by the United States include Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co Ltd, Hunan Goke Microelectronics (300672.SZ), New H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co Ltd, Xi’an Aerospace Huaxun Technology and Yunchip Microelectronics. Hefei’s National Laboratory for Microscopic Physical Sciences is also on the list along with QuantumCTek and Shanghai QuantumCTeck Co. The United States has been doing the same thing since the days of former President Donald Trump. The New York businessman blacklisted the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei in 2019, cutting off flows from its main suppliers and making it difficult to manufacture goods such as cell phones. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



