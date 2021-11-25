Amarinder Angling for a poll with BJP? Wants PM Modi to campaign for him





Former Punjab captain CM Amarinder Singh, who recently announced he will contest the upcoming polls in the state, has said he wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for him in the election. Singh, who openly criticized Congress after stepping down as CM chairman, said he would campaign for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls. It will be easy for me to attack Congress. I would like the Prime Minister to campaign for me and I will campaign for BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where there are Sikhs, Amarinder Singh said in an interview with CNN-News18 on Wednesday. Singh also continued to attack Congress and said Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot will then be eliminated because the big old party hates strong CMs. Believe me. Gehlot will be next. He will be eliminated. He will be absent. I hated the stab wounds in the back (for me), he added. After the prime minister announced the repeal of farm laws last Friday, Amarinder Singh praised Prime Minister Modi for repealing controversial farm laws, saying the move proved he was listening to public opinion. In a Times of India column, Singh wrote: There has been no conditional or phased withdrawal and the Prime Minister has made a firm decision. It was not lost on people that the Prime Minister himself announced this. It was easy for someone else to make the announcement or even announce it on the floor of Parliament. Yet this was done without any political consideration of victory or loss. The statement comes just days after the former chief minister announced he would fight from Patiala’s seat in the legislative elections of 2022. I will fight the elections only from Patiala, he posted on Saturday on his Facebook page “Punjab Da Captain”. This is not the first time the former congressman has met the prime minister. After stepping down from the presidency of chief ministers in September, Singh met Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, amid speculation he was joining the BJP. However, the veteran leader resigned from Congress earlier this month and announced the formation of his political party, the Punjab Lok Congress. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

