Donald Trump is starting to spend money again on Republicans who know him





After a long hiatus, Donald Trump is again giving money to Republicans who do not call themselves Donald Trump.

The Republican National Committee filed a financial report last weekend revealing a $ 1 million contribution in October from Trump Make America Great Again, the common fundraising juggernaut divided between the RNC and two PACs owned by the former president. This was TMAGA’s first significant contribution to the Republican Party since Trump left, the last was for funds raised ahead of the January 5 special election in Georgia.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said the transfer of the Joint Fundraising Committee (JFC) was standard practice.

This is standard operating procedure when it comes to a joint funding arrangement that is no longer in use. Based on a prior agreement, the RNC transfers its funds from the JFC to the RNC on the basis of standard practice and suggest that anything else is a serious reporting error, Vaughn said.

When asked, Vaughn did not say if the committee was going to end or if the groups were preserving the relationship. Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton unloaded money from her former JFC at the same time in 2017 and called for the committee to be closed; TMAGA still has $ 13 million and has not dissolved its joint fundraising deal.

Dan Weiner, former legal adviser to the Federal Election Commission and campaign finance expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, called the relationship unusual.

Weiner nodded to TMAGA’s $ 30 million fundraiser from Trump in the first half of the year, according to federal records, much of it in recurring donations collected at the following Trump’s election lies. And, he said, while the recent transfer may align with a phase-down, a sustained partnership suggests something else, part of the ongoing dance between the party and their de facto leader.

It’s not a pattern you would typically expect several years after a supposedly wide-open primary. So that’s unusual, Weiner told The Daily Beast. But it is also the first time since the emergence of our modern campaign finance system that we have seen a former president take so many steps to actively seek his party’s nomination.

Trump’s fundraising hasn’t always been in sync with the RNC this year.

Most notably, the National Republican Party has so far received almost no financial support this year from Trump committees. After 17 Republicans broke with MAGA’s fold to vote for impeachment, Trump took steps to exclude the RNC from its gambling for fear the party would use the money raised on its behalf to fund re-election campaigns for Republicans who have become against him, according to Politico. The concern was so deep that at one point he threatened to sue the RNC if the party continued to use his name and image in fundraising efforts without his consent. (The RNC ignored the threat and Trump backed down.)

And weeks after his second impeachment, Trump overhauled his 2020 Death Star fundraising machine. He built firewalls around his committees to retain ultimate control over cash flow, allowing him to ‘use his enormous war chest and fundraising power as leverage on Republicans who had crossed paths with him or may do so in the future.

And while the ex-president over the year rewarded loyal candidates with backers, he has at the same time repeatedly threatened to sabotage Republicans at the polls, warning the GOP as recently as this month – here that he could ask his supporters to boycott. mid-terms if the party does not carry the torch of its electoral grievances.

But one year into the mid-term, Trump has started moving to where it matters most to him: spending money. While it handed out a handful of small contributions to selected candidates over the summer, TMAGA’s transfer to the central party, which distributes money to Republicans across the country, is a pipeline to broad support. financial, including for the candidates of NeverTrump whom he despises.

Its Save America JFC also began ramping up spending on Facebook and Google, including several Facebook ad buys in mid-November explicitly asking supporters to broadly support Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm election.

Your participation is essential to our ability to develop a winning strategy in YOUR STATE. Without your answer, we might NOT win a majority in 2022, the ads say. They refer to a poll that includes questions about congressional districts and asks supporters to sign up for a fundraising list.

By comparison, Trump’s mid-year campaign finance reports revealed no donations to political committees independent of his control. In fact, those documents only showed one outside contribution, a $ 1 million giveaway in June to America First Policies Institute, a newly formed nonprofit aligned with the official Trump-backed super PAC. Weeks later, AFPI signed on to support Trump’s lawsuit against social media companies.

But by 2020, the RNC had become addicted to Trump’s money. Two Trump-affiliated committees funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to party committees, but over the past 11 months those transfers have essentially stopped.

The first of the TMAGA committees, which largely targeted small recurring donors, had distributed more than $ 370 million between Trump and the RNC in 2020. But until its recent transfer, the committee had made only two contributions to the RNC following the inauguration of President Joe Bidens. They arrived the same day, Feb. 22, for a total of $ 130,000, compared to the nearly $ 70 million the committee transferred to Trump three days earlier.

The Second Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising vehicle between Trump, the RNC and a number of state parties, was much quieter. After distributing around $ 312 million in the last election cycle, Trump Victory reported only one outside contribution this year, a transfer of $ 8,500 to the Minnesota Republican Party in early February and, in the first half of the year. 2021, he received -15,000 dollars in revenue, according to data with the Federal Election Commission.

Instead, the Trump apparatus looked inward, circulating tens of millions of dollars between his Save America executive PAC and his former campaign committee, renamed Make America Great Again. The most recent documents available, from July, show that the committees of former presidents sit out of a total of $ 102 million.

Yet, according to the Washington Post, the RNC continues to support the former president in unconventional ways. On Monday, the Post reported that the committee had contributed to Trump’s legal fees in connection with the ongoing New York investigation into his business practices. The first of these RNC payments arrived on October 6; two days later, TMAGA made its first major RNC contribution of the year.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

But supporting past presidents can come at a cost. Some of his fundraising efforts have even created further chaos within the GOP, as it continues to attack insufficiently loyal party-backed officials.

As he addressed a crowd of Republican megadonators gathered at an April fundraiser for the Senate Republican Campaign Committee at his Mar a Lago club, Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell loser cold.

In a recent fundraiser for the House Republican campaign arm, Trump used his speech to tear up the 13 Republican incumbents who voted for Bidens’ bipartisan infrastructure package. (He covered himself after catching the flashback from the party.)

Max Miller, Trump’s sidekick and congressional candidate.

Scott Olson / Getty

Trump himself has shown only limited financial support for Republican candidates, and with narrow reach. In July and August, his PAC leadership made contributions of $ 5,000 to selected candidates for Congress, many of whom regularly pay tribute to the former president. He personally supported one of them, Trump’s former White House aide turned Republican candidate from Ohio, Max Miller, who is said to have played show tunes to calm the then president and has been charged with domestic violence.

Miller announced last Friday that he was changing races after Ohio lawmakers split the state in redistribution. He now faces a tougher challenge in a more Democratic-friendly district, though it’s still unclear whether he’ll have to face a strong main opponent first. Trump reiterated his approval on Tuesday.

Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, sold-out sellers and known losers, Trump said in a statement. My top Trump-approved candidate in Ohio, Max Miller, does both.

