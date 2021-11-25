UAE announces big announcement for Imran Khan after Prime Minister Modi





When the UAE honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with his highest civilian honor, the “Order of Saeed,” it angered Pakistan the most. The award was presented to Prime Minister Modi by the United Arab Emirates just days after the repeal of Article 370 of Kashmir. The UAE is currently presenting an award to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Former cricketer Imran Khan has been honored by the United Arab Emirates with the award for International Sports Personality of the Year.

The eleventh edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards was announced on Tuesday, according to WAM, the official UAE news agency. During this time, awards were given to many players. In terms of cash prizes, these awards are one of the largest in the world.

According to Gulf News, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive this award during the Dubai Expo 2020 on January 9.

Imran has tried to improve the gambling situation in Pakistan.

During the conference, it was said about the profile of Imran Khan that sports icon Imran Khan has been a great inspiration in the field of sports. In 1992 Pakistan, led by Imran, defeated England in the final to win the World Cup. He has not stopped encouraging young people since he became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He made efforts to improve the conditions of sport in his country especially cricket. Apart from that, with the help of the game, he tried to uplift Pakistani society. Today, half of the Pakistani population consider themselves to be cricket fans and 42,000 players have officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Imran Khan is proud to have discovered so many players

The UAE government wrote to the praise of Imran Khan that after becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Youth Scholarship, which all boys and girls can to apply. He also has this scholarship for sports. Apart from this, Imran Khan also decided to build cricket grounds in 4,000 unions and village councils in Pakistan.

Notably, Imran Khan is considered one of the best all-rounders in Pakistan. Under his leadership, Pakistan won its first ever Cricket World Cup. He was considered a team leader and was proud to have found players like Inzamam-ul-Haq. Shoaib Akhtar said in one of his interviews that if he had played under a captain like Imran Khan his career would have come a long way and he would have been one of the best bowlers in the world.

