Trump Org COO Matthew Calamari should not face charges in fraud investigation – NBC New York

The decision not to indict Calamari, at least for now, was first reported today by The New York Times. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said the office declined to comment.

As NBC News reported in September, Calamaris’ son Matthew Calamari Jr. was called to testify before the grand jury during the investigation into the former president and his company to find out whether they tricked the banks. , insurance companies or the state of New York in error. its tax declarations as to the value of its properties or the internal financial functioning of its business.

Calamari Jr. is also believed to be under no threat of indictment due to his testimony and New York State law that states prosecutors cannot charge the conduct they seek. before the grand jury against the person testifying. However, he could be charged if prosecutors and the grand jury believe he perjured himself, although no law enforcement official has suggested that is the case.

Vance’s investigation, which led to two Supreme Court fights and forced Trump to file his tax returns, has been ongoing since at least the summer of 2019.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted in July in what prosecutors called a 15-year plan to compensate senior executives at former President Donald Trump’s company and help them avoid paying taxes.

The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to charges of tax evasion and falsification of business documents. Weisselberg, 73, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and tax evasion, among others, after prosecutors accused him of personally avoiding taxes on $ 1.7 million of his income.

Prosecutors said it was a “orchestrated” scheme to compensate “official” executives for avoiding taxes.

Vance has indicated that he intends to conclude the investigation by the end of his tenure which expires on Dec. 31.

