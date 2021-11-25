Boris Johnson accused of STILL ignoring mask-wearing rules in crowded theater

The Prime Minister is said to have had his mask around his chin at the Almeida Theater in Islington, despite several reminders to attendees to cover up

Boris Johnson has been accused of ignoring mask wearing rules AGAIN – this time in a crowded theater.

Witnesses saw the PM not covering up throughout the first half of a Macbeth production on Tuesday night – and at the bar in between.

He had his mask around his chin during the first half and completely turned off during the second half – before putting it on afterwards when the house lights came on at the end, sources say said The Guardian.

The website for the Almeida Theater in Islington, near the 3.75m townhouse sold after her divorce, tells punters: Face coverings are no longer required by law. However, the government still recommends that people continue to wear face coverings in confined and crowded spaces.

For this reason and to help protect our staff, actors and other members of the public, we ask all of our visitors to continue to wear face coverings while in the theater, with some exceptions or when eating or drink.

Member of the public Ollie Norton-Smith tweeted a photo of the Prime Minister, writing: Unfortunately, that member of the public sitting across from me took off his mask when the lights went out and continued to talk to the person next to me. ‘them.

It takes special arrogance and ignorance to ignore simple rules to keep people safe.

He also claimed: Strangely, he kept growling whenever the witches were on stage and kept asking when they were going to do the skull speech.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice, said: “It really boggles the mind, he’s ignoring his own government’s advice.

When will the Prime Minister learn that he is setting an example that people across the country will follow?

As he will have heard Lady Macbeth say Tuesday night “What is done cannot be undone” but he can learn from his mistakes by not repeating them “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow.

It comes days after the Prime Minister apologized for being without a mask for just 30 seconds at a hospital, which had told him three times to wear one.

The Mirror also revealed that the PM went maskless on a crowded train earlier this week. And he defended not wearing a mask alongside Sir David Attenborough, 95, at the COP26 climate summit.















Picture: Rifath Ali



The Prime Minister’s press secretary today refused to deny that he ditched his mask in the theater – but bizarrely asserted: The Prime Minister follows all the rules of Covid. “

Responding that he doesn’t, in fact, because he apologized for not wearing a mask in a hospital, she replied: On the hospital, you heard his comments on this in committee. link last week.

“I say he follows all the rules of Covid.”

The Guardian saw a photo of the Prime Minister in the theater, with someone believed to be a family member, during what has been described as a sold-out play.















Picture: Getty Images



According to the newspaper, there was also an ad about wearing the mask, inscriptions around the building asking for it and an email to attendees saying: Remember to wear a face cover at all times throughout the building, unless you are exempt.

Shakespeares Macbeth is a play about a king murdered by an ambitious lord and his accomplice wife, before being overthrown by warring factions.

Some Tory MPs have reportedly written letters of censure to the Prime Minister, who came to power after MPs expelled Theresa May in 2019.

No10 declined to say if Boris Johnson learned anything from the play.