What the collapse of the pound means for the Turkish economy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s defense of recent interest rate cuts and the declaration of a “war of economic independence” has plunged the pound and left analysts wondering how far it is ready to go. let the change fall.

Erdogan, who has sacked three central bank governors since mid-2019 and is a long-time opponent of high interest, insisted he would continue on the low rate path in a bid to spur growth and l ‘investment. Forecasters, including the IMF, forecast gross domestic product growth of 9% this year, one of the fastest rates in the world.

But with the pound falling 15% on Tuesday, analysts warn that currency volatility could severely dampen future growth. Erdogan’s approach, they say, carries serious risks to the health of the country’s financial system and the economy in general – as well as the prospect of growing public discontent. They see four main pressure points.

Will more Turkish savers switch to the dollar?

Turkish banks allow customers to hold deposits in foreign currencies as well as lira. In recent years, Turks have increasingly chosen to keep their money in dollars and euros, as high inflation and low interest rates have eroded the returns on lira savings. Foreign currency deposits account for 55% of all deposits in the country’s banking sector – around $ 260 billion – up from 49% in 2018.

Analysts fear dollar holdings will continue to rise, increasing pressure on the lira and creating a vicious cycle.

Their ultimate fear is that people will lose confidence and seek to withdraw their money, which happened on a small scale during the last monetary crisis in the summer of 2018. Banking sector? ”Said Phoenix Kalen, emerging markets strategist at Société Générale.

A real rush on the banks, when customers lose confidence and rush to withdraw their deposits, was last seen in Turkey in 2001. In such a scenario, the government might choose to impose capital controls, such as as measures to make it harder to withdraw hard currency, although he previously insisted he would not.

How far will the prices go?

Soaring prices are already high on Turkey’s political agenda. Annual inflation stood at nearly 20 percent in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Food price inflation, which was over 27% year-on-year in the same month, hit low-income households particularly hard.

Turkey’s dependence on imported goods, especially energy and raw materials, means that a currency collapse quickly translates into higher prices. Jason Tuvey, of the consultancy firm Capital Economics, predicts that inflation “is now likely to reach 25-30% in the next two months.”

High inflation risks further fueling currency weakness and stifling growth as consumer confidence is affected. It could also further undermine public support for Erdogan, whose two-decade reign has for years been associated with growing prosperity. The opposition, which took control of the country’s two largest cities in municipal elections after the 2018 crisis, wants early elections in order to capitalize on growing concern over the economy.

The depletion of the central bank’s net foreign exchange reserves limits its ability to intervene to defend the currency. During previous episodes of the pound’s weakness, notably in 2018, Turkey finally announced emergency interest rate hikes that halted the pound’s fall and brought runaway inflation under control. But, in light of Erdogan’s grip on the central bank and his hints of further rate cuts, some analysts are wondering if this time around is any different.

The government appears to have “a tolerance for a weakening pound,” Enver Erkan, analyst at Istanbul-based Terra Investment, said, adding that it was difficult to predict how far policymakers would be willing to drop it.

Will banks keep access to foreign financing?

Banks in Turkey rely heavily on foreign borrowing to finance their loans in the country.

While foreign financing has remained resilient even during past episodes of extreme currency stress, such as in 2018, a sudden change in sentiment among foreign lenders could put pressure on the financial system.

“In recent years, Turkey has gone through multiple crises and we have seen banks keep very reasonable access,” Huseyin Sevinc, who covers Turkish banks, told the Fitch rating agency. Lenders had this year successfully renewed their syndicated loans from abroad, he added.

Banks “have large cushions of foreign currency liquidity to cover a brief market shutdown of around a year,” he said, but warned: “A prolonged market shutdown could carry significant risks.”

Can Ankara afford to pay its debts?

During the 2018 currency crisis, when the pound fell 18.5% in a single day after a row with the United States sparked broader investor concerns about the economy, one of the most Of great concern was the ability of the country’s heavily indebted corporate sector to repay loans denominated in dollars and euros.

Three years later, companies are in better shape, having reduced their external debt by $ 74 billion, according to Barclays. Instead, some of that foreign debt was transferred to the public sector after the Treasury began issuing local debt denominated in foreign currency under the watchful eye of former finance minister Berat Albayrak.

The foreign exchange component of central government debt reached 60% of the total last month, up from 39% in 2017. This means that as the currency slips, it becomes more expensive for the treasury to service. his debt.

Turkey’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio remains low compared to its emerging market counterparts, at around 40% of GDP. But analysts say the rising cost of debt servicing could limit the government’s fiscal space at a time when it plans to increase giveaways in the run-up to elections.