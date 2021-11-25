Mamata Banerjee meets PMNarendra Modi in Delhi but misses Sonia Gandhi – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday but failed to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, sparking speculation about her future political moves. Why should we meet Sonia every time? It’s not constitutionally mandated, the Trinamool supremo joked when asked not to appeal to the congressional leader. Speaking to reporters, Mamata said she invited Modi to inaugurate the World Bengal Summit (BGS) in Calcutta in April next year and that the prime minister accepted the invitation, adding that political differences should not have any impact on the relations between the state and the center. During the meeting with the Prime Minister, she raised the issues of the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF, central debts to states, political violence in Tripura and the crisis facing the jute industry in Bengal. western. I asked the Prime Minister to inaugurate BGS. We don’t know how many countries will participate given the Covid situation, but if the Center and the state work together, it will send a strong message and show the industry the right direction, she added.

It also requested the withdrawal of the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF. Protecting the federal structure of our country should be of the utmost importance. We deeply respect all central institutions and agencies. In the coming days, we look forward to better cooperation between states and the Center to protect the interests of our people, she said. Notably, Mamata did not meet any opposition party leaders, not even Sonia, during her visit to the nation’s capital, claiming that they are all busy with the Punjab elections. Earlier today, she met with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, fueling speculation he might join the TMC. Both leaders rejected the idea. 12 congressmen from Meghalaya join Trinamool: reports

Twelve of the 17 congressmen in Meghalaya, including former CM Mukul Sangma, have reportedly joined Congress in Trinamool, although there is no official confirmation yet. The switch could deal a blow to Congress as it battles internal feuds in the state

