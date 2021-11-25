Pakistan human rights group raises threat to freedom of expression





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | File Image | Photo credit: IANS

Highlights Expert Says Religious and Sectarian Minorities Suffer Systematic Discrimination and Violence in Pakistan

Islamabad: State terrorism against neighboring countries is a long-standing concern for the nations of the Indian subcontinent, but internal conflicts are restoring the level of threat of human rights violations in this Islamic country which has been repeatedly accused of perpetrating violence in the region.

In the latest case, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the country’s attempts to silence freedom of speech, expression and opinion in the country.

“The HRCP is increasingly alarmed by the attempts to stifle freedom of expression and opinion in the country – from the far-fetched attempt by the PTA to disrupt internet services instead of the Asma Jahangir conference and to the detractors questioning its funding, at the request of the Council of Ulemas of Pakistan. that the state takes action against the organizers for allegedly “defaming” the army and the judiciary, “the HRCP said in a statement.

The concerns were raised at the recent Asma Jahangir 2021 conference, where speakers deliberated on the topic of “Freedom of Religion and Belief”.

“In an environment where marginalized voices – especially those in Balochistan and popular movements such as the Pashtun Tahafuz movement – must fight to be heard on human rights, such measures are at odds with the claim of the government that Pakistani media are “free”, “the HRCP said.

A panel of experts said at the Lahore seminar that “religious and sectarian minorities suffer from systematic discrimination and violence in Pakistan”.

“Despite all discrimination, we own this land and accept the Constitution of Pakistan,” the speakers said, according to a report by The News International.

Renowned Pakistani scholar Pervez Hoodbhoy has claimed that Christians, Hindus and Parsis have over time left Pakistan due to widespread discrimination and violence.

“Extremists are held accountable with encouragement from the state as the Hazaras suffer serious human rights violations,” said Jalila Haider, a representative of the Hazara community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/pakistan-human-rights-commission-raises-threat-level-over-freedom-of-expression/835049 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos