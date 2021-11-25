Solder on: tin price surpasses $ 40,000 after Jakarta earthquake

Reuters reports that at an Indonesian central bank stakeholder meeting, Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, used the nickel example as an achievement to position the country as a hub in the booming industry. boom in the manufacture of electric cars:

We started with nickel. Maybe next year, we calculate, we might stop bauxite exports. Next year we may be able to stop copper and tin next year.

We want these resources to be exported as semi-finished products or as finished products, because what we want is value added.

The nickel ban is currently before the World Trade Organization after the EU complaint, and while appealing to the markets, Indonesia’s strategy as the world’s second-largest producer of tin exports does is not clear. Jakarta has banned exports of unprocessed tin since 2018 requiring the metal to be sold in its refined form with a content of at least 95%.

Solder on

Pressure on the tin markets has increased since the start of the pandemic, and the price has more than doubled since the same period last year.

In his latest industry report, the market analyst Fitch Solutions said the global tin supply rate recovered after the covid-19 pandemic and was significantly overtaken by the rapid recovery in demand. Tin is used in electronics through solders in semiconductors, an industry that has seen a massive increase in demand during the pandemic due to increased sales of medical, household and d ‘personal devices.

The resulting reduction in world inventories of refined tin continued to force prices up since the start of the year and left the market significantly exposed to price increases during the electricity crisis in China, Fitch said. Since tin soldering is an important part of the photovoltaic cells which are the main components of a solar panel, demand during the electricity crisis in China has exploded.