Trump says Rittenhouse met him in Florida

(The Hill) – Former President Trump said in an interview Tuesday night he met Kyle Rittenhouse in Florida just days after the 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of two protesters and the injury of a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. , last summer.

Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity that Rittenhouse left his estate in Mar-a-Lago shortly after asking to visit the former president in Florida. Trump said Rittenhouse visited the club with his mother.

Trump also said Rittenhouse was a nice young man he had known a bit, before defending the teenager.

I have to say Kyle Kyle, I got to know him a bit. He called. He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan, unlike the other guy. He came with his mother, a really nice young man and what he went through it should be malpractice, Trump told Hannity.

The former president said Rittenhouse should not have stood trial for his actions, suggesting the 17-year-old fired in self-defense.

He shouldn’t have gone to trial for that. He was going to be dead. If he hadn’t pulled the trigger, that guy who put the gun to his head, in a split second he was going to pull the trigger, Kyle would be dead, Trump said.

He’s a very good young man. He’s 18, he added.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all three counts against him on Friday, ending the trial which gained national attention after the teenager shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, dead. and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26 years old.

Trump praised Rittenhouse shortly after the jury read his verdict on Friday, adding that if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!

Rittenhouses’ trial has driven a political wedge in the country, with many Republicans, including Trump, saying the teenager was justified in his actions.

Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC) said last week he had offered an internship at Rittenhouse.

