Audio recording of a former CJ drama: PM





Calling the alleged leak of the audio tape of former chief justice Saqib Nisar a “tragedy”, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Sharif family had resorted to attacks on institutions to avoid providing a lead. money to the courts for their properties in London.

In the audio tape, the former Supreme Justice was reportedly heard saying that he had been told to sentence former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

“Today an audio cassette is being discussed, so I thought I should talk about that as well. We can see tapes surfacing, with judges appointed,” Prime Minister said at the Kamyab Convention Jawan 2021 in Islamabad.

“Let me tell you what it is … they [Sharifs] resort to attacks on institutions because they have been asked to respond to the sources of their [offshore] richness.”

Prime Minister Imran also regretted that the country’s top judge and a “convict”, referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, were invited to speak at the same event.

The Prime Minister was speaking about the recent Asma Jahangir conference in Lahore, where Pakistan’s Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed spoke at one of his sessions and condemned PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz to the event via a video link was interrupted when the live broadcast was abruptly stopped. .

“There is a function in Lahore where the chief justice and judges of the Supreme Court are invited and who is addressing this event? A man who was convicted by the Supreme Court and who fled the country.” , he added. “It’s unfortunate.”

Prime Minister Imran said that when he entered politics 25 years ago, he considered corruption the biggest problem in the country.

Also read: PTI, PML-N bicker over “audio clip”

“Nations do not become poor for lack of resources; they get poor when the prime minister and ministers start laundering money abroad… They don’t keep it in the country to hide it from the people. In doing so, they inflict double damage on the country.

Referring to the Panama Papers leaks, the Prime Minister said: “Maryam Nawaz turned out to be the owner of four apartments in London. “However, she has not been able to present a single document to prove the money trail.”

This happened, he added, because it was stolen money. “After failing to provide proof, they start attacking the courts and the army. They lied about it to the National Assembly, followed by the fake Qatari letter and the Calibri font saga. “

The Prime Minister said he also owned an apartment in London, but provided all relevant evidence over a 10-month period. “I provided 40-year contracts related to my apartment despite not being a public office holder.”

Read also: Maryam says the judiciary should not bear the burden of the “sins” of the ex-CJP

He said a nation cannot continue to stand up when its ethical standards are destroyed. “We can’t get to where we want to be unless we raise our moral standards. I have no doubts about our capabilities and I am certain that we will become a great nation.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran launched four projects: Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

In addition, the Prime Minister also gave his approval in principle to the merger of the Post-Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The decision was taken at the 14th meeting of the ERRA Council, chaired by the Prime Minister and in the presence of Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Bazdar, Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Members of the National Assembly Saleh Muhammad, Abdullah Khan and ERRA President Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz.

The Prime Minister issued guidelines for handing over 2,200 completed ERRA projects to relevant provincial governments and departments and for the early completion of 230 ongoing projects by the end of the year.

He stressed the need to consider appropriate construction guidelines in areas located on geological fault lines to support earthquakes.

He also urged for the promotion of tourism in the regions especially the northern regions, KP, Azad Kashmir and Great Britain.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of the new town of Balakot and the handing over of unfinished projects to provincial governments under ERRA.

The prime minister ordered to speed up progress on the new town of Balakot as well as on the semi-completed projects. (With the contribution of APP)

