Dominic Raab insists Boris Johnson does not lose his grip and praises the great team | Dominique raab

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has defended Boris Johnson against charges he is losing hold, saying he has a great team around him.

The Justice Secretary, who is second in command of the government, said Johnson’s hesitant speech to the CBI on Monday, in which he lost his place and took a long tangent to Peppa Pig, was an example of his exuberance .

Despite reports of a rift between No 10 and the Treasury, dissatisfaction with MPs and a small number of MPs submitting letters of no confidence, Raab said the PM was in great shape.

He told BBC Breakfast: The reality is people are talking about speeches in the village of Westminster, gossip and everything in between.

It is the job of Westminster commentators to inquire about an anonymous source from wherever they find it to criticize the government of the day; It is very good.

He said the prime minister was focused on the job at hand and was a spirited, spirited, optimistic Tigger character and he enlivened his speeches in a way that few politicians passed and did. present did, but in reality it has steel. as Prime Minister and even his team, and we work as a team.

Asked on Times Radio whether the Prime Minister was losing his grip, Raab replied no, adding that Johnson had a great team around him, including the cabinet.

The Prime Minister has gone through three tumultuous weeks marred by repeated backbench revolts.

There are also reportedly some tensions between numbers 10 and 11, with Rishi Sunaks’ department concerned about the tendency of prime ministers to make excessive promises and awkward timing of decisions.

The announcement of the integrated rail plan, initially scheduled for early fall but postponed until last week, is part of the poorly executed announcements, according to Treasury sources. After a series of leaks, the final plan was met with fury, including by many Tory MPs, after falling short of what Boris Johnson had promised.

Some MPs also blame Johnson’s die-hard boosterism for the disappointed expectations that led to a series of northern newspaper front pages condemning the plans.

Details of the social care cap were also delayed until last week, months after the broader package was announced, focusing anger on the disproportionate impact on low-income households. Dozens of Tory backbenchers voted against the plans or stayed on the sidelines on Monday, reducing Johnson’s majority to 26.

Some have privately voiced growing concerns over Johnson’s competence ahead of the vote and after a rambling speech to business leaders. On Tuesday, Johnsons official spokesperson was forced to insist the PM is well after the CBI speech in which he lost his place and digressed to praise Peppa Pig World.

But many Tory MPs blame Sunak, who reportedly dined with the prime minister on Sunday, for forcing the government to cut back on investment plans to save money.

Some Tory MPs on Tuesday urged Johnson to bring in a political heavyweight to help rectify the situation and end what are seen as unforced errors by Downing Street. He absolutely has to do something, said a former minister. We all have weaknesses; we have a responsibility to put the right people in place to correct these weaknesses.

One suggestion raised at Whitehall, including at the Treasury, is that Ben Gascoigne, Johnsons’ former political secretary who was recently brought back as deputy chief of staff, could help take on more of a strategic oversight role.

Rumors have also resurfaced that Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield may be leaving despite having been closely involved in many recent decisions, including the ruthless prime ministerial reshuffle in September. Rosenfield sees his role as building a machine for Johnson to govern effectively, although some of Johnson’s allies believe he lacks political sense.

Asked about Johnsons CBI’s speech, his spokesperson said on Tuesday: The Prime Minister briefly lost his place in the speech. He has given hundreds of speeches. I don’t think it’s unusual for people on rare occasions to lose their place in space.

Asked about a potential No 10 team reshuffle, a source said: Downing Street is focused on delivering the public and the team is united around that goal.