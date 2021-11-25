Kyle Rittenhouse meets with Trump after his not guilty verdict





Towards the end of an hour-long interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday night, Sean Hannity revealed that the former president met Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was found not guilty last week. The Fox News host even posted a photo of the meeting in Mar-a-Lago.

Rittenhouse has been found not guilty of all counts relating to the deaths of two men by gunshot and the wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. One of the men he killed had drawn a handgun. His lawyers argued that he was acting in self-defense.

“After the verdict, Kyle Rittenhouse went to visit you,” Hannity said. “I have a photo of it. I want to hear your thoughts on rushing to judgment, especially by Joe Biden. “

During his presidential campaign, Biden suggested that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. Earlier today, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Biden would “ever apologize” to Rittenhouse for this.

After discussing the driver who killed six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Trump returned to Rittenhouse and said “he was a fan.”

Trump explained,

Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called. He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan, unlike the other guy. He came with his mother. Really a nice young man. And what he experienced was professional misconduct. He shouldn’t have gone to trial for that. He was going to be dead. If he didn’t pull the trigger, that guy who put the gun to his head, in a quarter of a second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would be dead. He’s a very good young man. He is 18 years old. He just left Mar-a-Lago a short time ago, and he never should have been through this. It was professional misconduct and is happening right across the United States with the Democrats right now.

