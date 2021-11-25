How the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuais is a classic case of China’s inherent insecurity

A single incident could be the spark of a revolution in a totalitarian country like China. It was this spark that forced Beijing to spend billions to monitor and suppress its people.

Chinese Peng Shuai has been “missing” since posting a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo on November 2 accusing a former vice premier and a close friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping of forcing her to have sex. sexual relations. AFP

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been missing since posting a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo on November 2 accusing a former vice premier and close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping of forcing her to have sex. The post was later deleted, and discussion of the topic was blocked on the closely watched Weibo platform in China. Global pressure began to mount with organizations and nations of the world demanding his release and an investigation of his charges. This episode is also used to demand a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games scheduled for February next year.

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said they are considering a diplomatic boycott of the games. Canada and Australia, with weak ties to China, would follow suit. The European Union is currently keeping silence but may be constrained by internal pressure. Growing global calls and the threat of a boycott have forced China to act in the Peng Shuais affair. The editor-in-chief of the Chinese government spokesperson, World times, Hu Xinjin, took to Twitter to post photos and videos of Peng attending family and sporting events. She also reportedly spoke to the IOC President and told him about her well-being.

No one believed in Chinese history, and the world is demanding more proof. This is the case with another dissident pushed deep into the Chinese penal system only because she challenged the Chinese political hierarchy, which is considered supreme in China.

In June, a Chinese blogger, Qiu Ziming, with more than two million followers on Weibo, was jailed for seven months and forced to apologize for questioning Chinese casualty figures in Galwan and eight months to acknowledge them. China has lost many more soldiers than it claimed, but the real numbers are hidden only to save face from Xi and the CCP. The ruling Chinese elite can never be portrayed as a leader in a losing situation.

Grace Meng, wife of former Chinese Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who disappeared from the Chinese prison system in 2018, recently held a press conference in France and accused the Chinese government of being monsters . Reports say she is protected from Chinese agents seeking to eliminate her. Meng was part of the inner circle of the CCP. As a result, Graces’ statements revealed little-known secrets about the inner workings of China’s elite society. She said: The extent of corruption in China today is extremely serious. It’s everywhere. The point is, while China has experienced economic growth, most of its leaders have hidden funds abroad. Initially, Hong Kong was the destination for illegal investments, but this avenue is closing quickly.

At the same time, demands for democracy are increasing in China. China’s fear of internal dissent is such that China, between 2007 and 2019, tripled its domestic security spending to more than 1,240 billion yuan. Despite all its security checks, protests across the country are on the rise. As long as they are not organized and coordinated, the Chinese authorities monitor them, but allow them to continue. Currently, the main causes of protest are corruption, land seizures and economic stress.

Weibo is under close scrutiny and global social media sites, including Twitter, are banned. The fear of criticism is so strong that foreign journalists who comment negatively on the Chinese government or its leaders are expelled, blacklisted or banned. In addition, the PLA, which has sworn allegiance to the country, now does so to Xi Jinping and the CCP.

Abroad, China monitors its students and citizens residing abroad. They are under perpetual threat and all signs of dissent are applied to family members who remain in the country. Chinese military personnel participating in UN peacekeeping operations are prohibited from taking family members abroad, as a form of blackmail, especially since they are in contact with their global counterparts.

Internally, China strives to protect the image of its leaders by any means possible. The Chinese government in 2018 banned the release of a film, Winnie the Pooh, only because the world observed similarities between the character and Xi Jinping. Winnie the Pooh toys have disappeared from Chinese stores. In China, Xi cannot be questioned or trolled on Weibo. The last Plenary elevated Xi to the levels of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. It seems that the CCP is trying to project him as the savior of the country.

A similar state exists in North Korea, where the government is trying to create a larger-than-life image of Kim Jong-un, its current dictator. He is projected as a ruler with supernatural powers. He is often pictured riding a white horse on top of North Korea’s most revered mountain, Mount Paektu. Kim is said to have the ability to control the weather, was driving a car at the age of 3, and competing competitively at the age of 9! He was projected as a demigod and revered by the masses, many of whom mourn at the sight of him. There are reports that over the past two years this propaganda has been on the decline.

In totalitarian states, rulers can only remain in power by sowing fear and uncertainty among the population and by presenting themselves as their saviors. They do this by controlling the media and spending huge amounts of money on propaganda, most of which is bogus. This is what Stalin, Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin and Muammar Gaddafi had in common and is now visible in China and North Korea. Any growing dissent is crushed because these nations have security agencies built into society.

Thomas Jefferson once said: When governments fear the public, there is freedom. When the public fears the government, there is tyranny. Nowhere in the world has tyranny succeeded in perpetuity. At some point it collapses due to internal pressures or very high ambitions of the leader, with the Soviet Union being a prime example of the first and Hitler of the second. The same would be the fate of China and North Korea in the future. A single incident could be the spark of a revolution. It is this spark that has compelled these states to spend billions to monitor and suppress its population. It is also this unknown spark that gives nightmares to its leaders.

The author is a former Indian Army officer, strategic analyst and columnist. The opinions expressed are personal.

