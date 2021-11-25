PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Noida International Airport today: 10 things to know





PM Modi to Unveil Asia’s Largest Airport in Jewar Today: Key Points about Noida International Airport New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone (bhoomi pujan) for Noida International Airport at Jewar to Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday (November 25). It will be Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport when completed. The long-awaited project will be announced a few weeks before the announcement of the elections to the UP Assembly. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Another international airport is under construction in Ayodhya. Here are 10 essential things you need to know about the airport: Jewar Airport will be the second international airport to come to Delhi-NCR after Indira Gandhi International Airport. Strategically located, this airport will serve residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas. It will be UP’s fifth international airport – the largest of all states – and “will be a game-changer,” the center said. Currently, UP has eight operational airports. 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed. It will also be only the second international airport in the NCR; the other is Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport. It will be approximately 72 km from IGI Airport, approximately 40 km from Noida and approximately the same distance from a planned multimodal logistics hub in Dadri. Work on the first phase is expected to be completed by 2024 Under construction near Jewar in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, it is expected to serve residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas, as well as decongest air and car traffic in and around from IGI airport, the center said. Connectivity will be provided by the “multimodal transit hub”, which will include the metro and high-speed train, as well as taxi and bus services. It will also offer private parking, the center said. Noida and Delhi will be linked by “hassle-free metro services” and major roads and highways will connect the airport with other cities, the center added. A dedicated freight terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tons, which will be further expanded to 80 lakh metric tons. The costs of the first phase will be over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport will cover 1,300 hectares and serve approximately 1.2 crore of passengers. It will also be India’s first “net zero emissions” airport, with land for a “forest” that “preserves native species. About Rs 34-35,000 crore will be invested in the construction of the airport and employment and employment opportunities will be available for more than 1 lakh of people. Previously, UP had two international airports – Chaudhary Charan Singh in Lucknow and one in Varanasi (Prime Minister Modi’s constituency). Since 2012, a third has arrived in Kushinagar and a fourth – in the temple city of Ayodhya – is expected to become operational early next year. Near Noida International Airport, the state government has proceeded with the construction of Film City, which is in its final stages. Get all the latest business news, market news, income tax news, equity market, live updates from Sensex Today on Times Now

