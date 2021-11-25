What Donald Trump said about the race in 2024





None of the recent one-term US presidents have run for another term after being defeated. Gerald Ford envisioned a race against his winner Jimmy Carter in 1980 but ultimately stayed on the sidelines, and neither Mr. Carter nor George HW Bush were expected to play a serious role for another term. Donald Trump, however, sees it differently.

The Florida resident is clearly considering a presidential bid in 2024, and it has often been reported that an announcement could be imminent. These have so far come to naught, but Mr. Trump’s grip on the Republican Party means that until he decides one way or another, his potential successors will have to wait.

Assuming the indications are correct and Mr. Trump wishes to run for president again, the obvious question is when and how he will announce it. He’s hosted several rallies this year (although he doesn’t have a campaign to rally people) and maintains a constant stream of email statements, as well as occasional interviews to favorite right-wing media, but so far , none of these channels gave any concrete information on their plans for 2024.

So what do we know so far?

Does he want to run again?

It is clear that Mr. Trump wants to avenge his defeat in 2020, which he still wrongly insists as fraudulent. What is not clear is whether he thinks running for President is the best or the only way to do it, but he is certainly not closed to the idea.

He has repeatedly alluded to a race since he first resurfaced after Joe Bidens’ inauguration; in April, he told Fox Newss Sean Hannity that he takes it very seriously, beyond serious, but from a legal standpoint I don’t really want to talk about it yet, it’s a bit too much. early.

It’s unclear exactly what legal hurdle he had in mind, if any, but he offered Hannity a similar quote later in the year: Since campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and incredibly stupid, I am actually not allowed to answer this question, can you believe it? I would love to answer it. But let me put it this way, I think you will be happy and I think a lot of our friends will be very happy. But I am not allowed to answer it, it makes it very difficult if I do.

In May, he gave a similar response in an interview with talk show host Joe Pags, and in June, he told Newsmax he would announce a decision in the not too distant future.

The drumbeat for Trump 2024 has gotten louder and louder since then. At a rally in Iowa in October, the ex-president suggested Make America Great Again, Again as a potential slogan, but again stopped before declaring his candidacy.

What is true is that efforts are underway to assess Mr. Trump’s strengths in key states ahead of a potential rematch with Joe Biden (or a fight against a potential Biden successor). Politico recently obtained a confidential note from pollster Fabrizio Lee which showed the ex-president was running strongly in most of the key states he lost to Mr Biden in 2020.

Mr Trump reportedly came close to announcing a re-election campaign in the summer of 2021, seizing the difficult pullout from Afghanistan as an opportunity to exploit Joe Bidens’ declining popularity. However, he was reportedly dissuaded from entering the fray by insiders who pointed out to him that if he announced before the mid-term of 2022, he would own any Republican shortfall and potentially put his own chances at risk.

Something else is at stake here, too: If Mr. Trump goes full throttle into candidate mode and increases his public appearances at their former summit, his fixation on the 2020 result could cloud his party’s efforts to take polls. 2022 referendum on Joe Biden and the Democrats’ agenda.

Whatever precise message he was given, Mr Trump appears to have heeded it, stepping away from Glenn Youngkins’ campaign for governor in Virginia and allowing the candidate to run on his own. And speaking to Fox News in early November, the former leader said he would likely announce whether or not he would run after the election, though he didn’t exactly promise to wait.

I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after the mid-terms, he said. That doesn’t mean I will. It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.

Teammates and rivals

While their PR may not be the lowest since Jan.6, Mr Trump and Mike Pence seem unlikely to share a presidential ticket again. Mr. Pence remains popular with part of the GOP base and is well received when addressing an audience of loyal Republicans.

But he refuses to completely whitewash the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill (in which Trump supporters chanted to hang Mike Pence! As they stalked the halls), and did not appear with his former boss in public since before the insurrection. Mr Pence also pledged to support outgoing GOP governors running for re-election even when facing challengers backed by Trump. It is unclear whether he will run for president himself if Mr. Trump is not in the running for some reason.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump openly entertains suggestions from potential running mates. In his November interview with Fox, he praised other Republicans for biding their time until he announced a race and in particular mentioned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as being to watch.

Sometimes [she] It goes off the rails and she comes back, which is good, he said of Mrs. Haley. She said the hangar never runs if I run, which I think is a good sign of respect.

