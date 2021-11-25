Rittenhouse stops in Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump





Since his acquittal last week of all charges stemming from the 2020 shooting that killed two people and seriously injured another during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse has made several public appearances, granting talks with cable hosts Tucker Carlson and Ashleigh Banfield and meet with former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, where he and Trump smiled as they posed for a photo with their thumbs up.

“Kyle, I got to know him a little bit,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Tuesday night. “He called, he wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan.”

The former president said Rittenhouse, 18, was accompanied by his mother to Mar-a-Lago.

“He’s a very good young man,” Trump said.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-type semi-automatic rifle through the streets of Kenosha during a heated protest that erupted after the police shooting against Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, in the summer 2020. On August 25, Rittenhouse, who had volunteered to protect a parking lot, opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. He was found not guilty on Friday of all five charges related to the shooting, including first degree manslaughter.

“It was professional misconduct,” Trump said of the case against Rittenhouse. “He shouldn’t have gone to trial for that. He was going to be dead.

Former President Donald Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse pose for a photo in Mar-a-Lago. (Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter)

“If he didn’t pull the trigger, this guy who put the gun to his head, in a quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger,” added the former president. “Kyle would have been dead.

Rittenhouse testified towards the end of the two-week trial, arguing that he acted in self-defense by opening fire on protesters he said were attempting to attack him.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said during his own long and sometimes moving testimony.

In his interview with Carlson, parts of which aired on Monday, Rittenhouse insisted he was not racist and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never has anything to do with race. It has to do with the right to self-defense,” he said. “I am not a racist. I support the BLM movement. I support peaceful protests.”

Rittenhouse in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. (Courtesy Fox News via AP)

In his interview with Banfield, which aired Tuesday on NewsNation, the teenager was asked about internship offers he received from far-right members of Congress, including Reps Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., and Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, among others.

“I have no intention of taking internships,” Rittenhouse said. “I don’t want to get involved in politics at all.”

He was also questioned in a photo with suspected members of the Proud Boys making a hand gesture used by white supremacists.

“I didn’t know the OK hand sign was a symbol of white supremacy, just like I didn’t know those people in the bar were Proud Boys,” Rittenhouse said. “They were put on by my old lawyer, who was fired because of it, for putting me in situations like that with people I don’t agree with.”

Rittenhouse said pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood was fired for joining the QAnon plot and for pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“He was going on with all this QAnon and voter fraud stuff and stuff that we don’t agree with,” Rittenhouse said. “He is crazy.”

Rittenhouse cries as he is found not guilty on all counts during his trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday. (Sean Krajacic / Pool / Getty Images)

Mark Richards, lead defense attorney for Rittenhouse, also did the cable news rounds.

In an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, Richards criticized GOP lawmakers for using Rittenhouse’s name for their own political gain and offered his client some advice.

“My advice would be for him to change his name and start his life over again,” said Richards.

In his interview with Banfield, Rittenhouse said he was actually considering changing his name as well as his appearance.

“I’m considering changing my name and growing a beard, maybe,” Rittenhouse said. “By losing weight, I got everything back during this stressful time.”

Rittenhouse puts his hand to his face as he is found not guilty. (Sean Krajacic / Pool / Getty Images)

