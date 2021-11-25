Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed concludes his trip to Turkey

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited Turkey on Wednesday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to pay the official visit to Ankara by the Turkish leader.

He was received at the presidential palace by Mr. Erdogan.

An official reception ceremony was held in honor of Sheikh Mohamed after the arrival of his convoy on the grounds of the palace.

A cavalry hoisted the flags of the two countries before Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan made their way to a podium as the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were played.

A 21-gun salute was fired as the soldiers formed a guard of honor.

After talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr. Erdogan, the United Arab Emirates announced the creation of a fund of 10 billion dollars to support investments in Turkey.

The fund will focus on strategic investments, notably in energy, health and food.

Several memoranda of understanding were also signed during a meeting attended by Cheikh Mohamed and Mr. Erdogan.

At the end of the trip, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation of the United Arab Emirates.

“This visit was an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen relations between our countries, in a way that will serve our common interests and benefit our two friendly peoples,” he said Wednesday evening in a cable from thanks.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Advisor, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, was also part of the high-level delegation.

He told Turkish television station TRT World that the countries are home to two of the region’s “fastest growing economies”.

“The main objective of Sheikh Mohamed’s visit is to create economic value by strengthening trade, business partnerships and investments,” he said.

“The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have two of the most dynamic economies and societies in the region. have diverse cultures, we both focus on economic growth and we both believe that economic progress is the key to a sustainable future.

“This visit is important in many ways. It comes at a time when the United Arab Emirates and Turkey are working together on a vision for a more peaceful, stable and prosperous world. future for the region. This collaboration is centered on tolerance, mutual benefit, shared interests and building bridges. “

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Minister of State for Food Security, and Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Security Council national, are also among those responsible.

Also present were Jassim Al Zaabi, President of the Ministry of Finance of Abu Dhabi and member of the Executive Council, Faris Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi , Ali BaAlawi, head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit, Mohammed Al Neyadi, in charge of UAE embassy affairs in Turkey, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, general manager of ADQ, Mohamed Al Shamsi, general manager of the Abu Dhabi Ports group , Saeed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Developers of Eagle Hills.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr. Erdogan previously exchanged views on various topics during a phone call in August.

They explored the prospects of building relationships between countries during this call.

These talks took place days after a delegation from the United Arab Emirates met Erdogan in Ankara to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade, transport, health. and energy.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun.

Update: November 25, 2021, 5:54 am