Relations between Latin America and China in the time of Xi Jinping

Under Xi Jinping’s government, the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region played an important role, providing political capital and spaces of greater influence in the region in favor of China compared to the United States. Particularly important factors han sido el sostenido crecimiento de la economa china como requesting exportable Latin American products, the regional recepcin de inversiones extranjeras directas (IED) chinas, las asociaciones productivas en sectores manufactureros y servicios, y el financiamiento chino destinado a obituado, among others.

During Xi Jinping’s time, China’s strategy towards the region was consistent and persistent. China’s guarantor position on globalization and global free trade brings the region closer to its sphere of interests. As President Xi Jinping said, China’s aspirations to build a less asymmetric globalization, foster mutual international cooperation, and promote building a community of shared destiny for humanity coincide with the interests and values ​​of Latin America.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power, China’s trajectory as an emerging power has shifted under the paradigm of the Chinese dream of restoration, development and modernity around the middle of this century. On the political level, this horizon serves to consolidate the presidential figure as the maximum leader and center of the main public policy decisions. For its part, on the economic level, the vision of a restored China entails the reconversion of the national productive apparatus through active policies of scientific and technological development, as well as the projection of its military power towards the region and the world. .

Xi Jinping and the transformation of contemporary China

Throughout this past and present trajectory, the presidential leadership has been and is unquestionable. A leadership built on the basis of a normative reengineering of the party statutes which allows Xi Jinping to remain in power indefinitely, putting an end to institutional arrangements and interfactional balances within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), established by Deng Xiaoping in the dawn of the reform process.

The arguments put forward to assert the centrality of its core figure (hexin) support the need to guarantee internal stability and ensure governance in times of growing internal and foreign tensions (conflict with the United States), to support the campaign anti Corruption. as a key instrument to guarantee party discipline, expand state participation in the national economy, persist in building technological power, promote military modernization plans to ensure the country’s defense against external threats and protect the surrounding maritime areas considered by China under its sovereignty (South China Sea).

Internally, President Xi Jinping’s leadership style has been characterized by the abandonment of the predominant style of democratic centralism, the bailout of a discourse based on the ideological supremacy of Marxism-Leninism as the political guide of the Party, the rejection of the Western values, norms on rights or pro-democratic forms of political organization, allusions present in speeches and declarations addressed to political executives, civil servants, the Armed Forces, businessmen and society in general.

Externally, the adoption of positions affirmed by Xi Jinping shows features of the militarization of Chinese foreign policy in the region, positions that are less conciliatory towards problems Sensitive factors, such as reunification with Taiwan under the pro-independence Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) government or the democratization of Hong Kong, increased military activity in the South China Sea, persistent border tensions with India and an escalation of tensions (political, commercial and military) with the United States.

Although the situation regarding the human rights of ethnic minorities, such as Uyghurs, or doubts about China’s responsibility at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have eroded its international image, a mix between wolf diplomacy (Wolf Warriors) and vaccination diplomacy to moderate the negative impacts on sweet power, once again positioning the country as a promoter of the universalization of vaccines, considering them as a global public good (GPG).

In this context, in the post-Trump era and under the Biden presidency, the bipartisan efforts of the United States persist to contain China. The strategy has several facets: neutralizing Chinese efforts to reformulate the old institutions inherited from the 20th century world order, contain its military expansion in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific (IOR), maintain its strengths in the high-tech areas. , reaffirm alliances with Asian partners (coalitions between democracies), avoid Chinese cyber espionage and reduce the bilateral trade deficit. Against this backdrop, faced with an unstable world, China and Latin America and the Caribbean in general weigh the mutual advantages and disadvantages against an approach that is reluctant in Washington.

Relations between China and Latin America

The incorporation of Latin American countries into China’s global connectivity plans, as part of the Global Partnership Approach (OBOR / BRI), and their integration into the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are lines of action encouraged under the presidency of Xi Jinping. Faced with this scenario, the United States with a more conservative and militarist profile are reluctant to consent to the expansion of the Chinese presence in the LAC and aspire to rebuild confidence and reclaim the lost regional spaces of influence.

Without renouncing the historical principles of action in the international system, a powerful China in the twenty-first century could only aspire to change a world order, largely inherited from the twentieth century. The empathy acquired by China in the LAC enables the opening of formal and informal diplomatic channels by governments, encourages business activism, the development of studies in the academic field and greater mutual knowledge. As happened during the Cold War, despite American warnings, the perception of China as a partner in regional development prevails and presupposes the future densification of a Sino-Latin American cooperative agenda.

* Coordinator of the Center for Asia-Pacific and India Studies (CEAPI) at the National University of Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Master of Arts from Peking University. Member of the China and Latin America Network: Multidisciplinary Approaches (REDCAEM).

Chronicle initially published on the REDCAEM portal.

