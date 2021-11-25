Donald Trump meets Kenosha Rittenhouse shooter in Mar-A-Lago





On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that he recently met Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage self-defense shooter who was acquitted of homicide charges in his Palm Beach, Florida resort. of a rigged jury trial on Nov. 19 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Although he did not say specifically when he met Rittenhouse at Mar-A-Lago, Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity that he got to know him a bit and that the shooter was a really nice young man. . Trump further said the meeting was prompted by a request from Rittenhouse. He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan, Trump said.

Trump went on to say that Rittenhouse should never have stood trial to face multiple criminal charges for the murder of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, both unarmed, and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz with a rifle-style AR-15 he brought to the protests against police violence on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

Trump told Hannity that the case against Rittenhouse was malpractice and is currently happening all over the United States with the Democrats. As reported on the World Socialist Web Site on Monday, Trump and his right-wing Republican supporters celebrated Rittenhouse’s acquittal. They use the result as a means or mobilize their fascist base for further attacks on the democratic rights of the demonstrators and the mass struggles of the working class.

Donald Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse meet at Mar-A-Lago (@ DonaldJTrumpJr / Twitter)

Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 when he volunteered with a group of armed vigilantes to defend property and help police crack down on mass protests in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake two nights earlier. Blake, a 27-year-old black man, was shot seven times in the back and was paralyzed by Kenosha cop Rusten Sheskey. The brutal attack was captured on smartphone video.

Although his political history and fascist affiliation was withheld by the judge during the trial, Rittenhouse was a gun enthusiast and police cadet who was recorded two weeks before the Kenosha shooting, saying that he would have liked to start shooting people he claimed to be shoplifting. Separately, Rittenhouses’ support for Trump was well known, having been videotaped at the front row of a rally for the former Republican president’s 2020 re-election in January 2020.

The right-wing campaign supporting Rittenhouses’ self-defense claim in Kenosha began immediately after his arrest, including a fundraising effort that generated the $ 2 million needed for the shooter to post bail on his arraignment. in November 2020. After his release, Rittenhouse appeared with members of the fascist Wisconsin Proud Boys at a local bar, sang their anthem, and flashed white symbols of power. Justice Schroeder prevented one of these critical facts from being introduced into evidence by the prosecution.

The enthusiasm for the fascist gunman as a truly sympathetic young man recalls statements made while he was president following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., In August 2017. After a white supremacist led driving his car into an anti-fascist protest, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 35 others, Trump said there were some very good people among those participating in the neo-Nazi rampage.

The Fox News report of Trump’s reunion with Rittenhouse one day followed the appearance of the teenage shooter in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. Contributing to a pre-interview observation, Carlson said the fascist youth are not particularly political and never wanted to be the symbol of anything.

In a politically significant comment, Carlson went on to develop a false narrative that Rittenhouse is a representative of the working class, saying: It’s hard to ignore the gaping class divide between Kyle Rittenhouse and his detractors in the media. Rittenhouse comes from the less privileged sector of our society. In high school, he worked as a janitor and cook to help support his family.

During the interview, Rittenhouse reviewed his well-prepared account of the events of August 25, 2020, highlighting how he was trying to help our community, cleaning up graffiti from buildings and providing medical assistance during protests in Kenosha. when he was inexplicably attacked by the men he shot.

However, Rittenhouse was attacked for pointing his AR-15 style rifle at protesters and it was they who were within their rights to defend themselves against him. In the words of Assistant District Attorney Binger in his final argument, you cannot hide behind self-defense if you caused the incident. If you created the danger, you lose the right to self-defense by bringing this weapon, by pointing it at people, by threatening people’s lives. The accused caused everything.

The effort to glorify Rittenhouse and use his not guilty verdict as a vehicle to legitimize far-right politics continues. At least three Fascist Republican congressmen, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Madison Cawthorn have offered Rittenhouse an internship in their government offices.

Candidate JD Vance, who is running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, called the child abuse trial in Rittenhouse and said the teen saw a gang of thugs and rioters destroy his community and that no one was doing anything about it. Vance said the prosecution slandered and lied about him and treated basic manly virtue as white supremacy.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, QAnon supporter and January 6 coup plotter, introduced a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor in the legislature from the United States Congress, to Kyle Rittenhouse. Although the full text of the legislation proposed by Greenes has not yet been drafted, an official summary states, HR6070 – To award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who has protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin , during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.

