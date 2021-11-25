Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddys and Sun Pharma among Sharekhan’s favorite large-cap picks. Read on to find out which shares Sharekhan supports and why.

Sharekhan continues to “buy” on these 15 drug companies after second quarter results. Looked


Trends News

Watch: a Brazilian teenager drives a tractor at a birthday party. Anand Mahindra is delighted




namePriceSwitch% variation
Indiabulls Hsg225.3510.554.91
Sbi492.70-0.45-0.09
ntpc132.85-2.50-1.85
Rec.132.55-2.10-1.56

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting