Trump lawyers accuse Biden of “bidding” on January 6 panel

Trump’s legal team filed a brief with the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. In the brief, they argued that the efforts of the House select committee investigating the attack to obtain complete records from the White House serve no valid purpose other than to harm the former president.

“There is no doubt that President Biden is auctioning off a party-controlled Congress. The briefs of those summoned are plagued with political hostility,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “The Committee is not charged with a criminal investigation or impeachment of President Trump, nor with determining the status or integrity of the 2020 election. Congress and the President are on a fishing expedition to find damaging information about their former and future politicians. adversaries. “

The brief will likely be each side’s final submission before oral arguments on November 30 on whether Trump can use executive privilege claims to prevent the select committee from obtaining hundreds of pages of internal White House documents. at the National Archives.

Trump appealed earlier this month after a district court judge dismissed his lawsuit, saying his claims of executive privilege are offset by the fact that the incumbent president and Congress believe the documents should be disclosed.

The lawsuit will test Trump’s new claims about the scope of a former president’s power to invoke executive privilege, and how it’s resolved could set the tone for the rest of the select committee’s investigation.

Lawyers for the select committee argued this week that the records are critical to its investigation into what led to the attack on Capitol Hill and that any further delay would hurt lawmakers’ ability to seek answers.

“A delay itself would cause serious constitutional prejudice to the select committee by interfering with its legislative duty. The select committee needs the documents now as they will determine the direction of the investigation,” the committee’s lawyers wrote in a file. . “For example, the documents could indicate which witnesses to testify and what questions to ask them, as well as whether other subpoenas should be issued to others.”

Trump’s lawyers argued on Wednesday that the Democrats’ alleged political goals undermined their legal basis to search for the documents, saying if the documents were handed over it would damage the institutional position of the executive.

“Here, the personal political interests of the outgoing president are aligned with the majority in Congress, and his political goal will seriously undermine the integrity of the constitutional structure of our republic if it is violated,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “The political animosity shown by President Biden and his allies in Congress weighs against the unfettered deference to the incumbent president sought by those appointees.”

