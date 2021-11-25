Jokowi: Get out of the trap of commodity-exporting countries





Jokowi called on the state to step up green industrialization and take advantage of technology. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants Indonesia to get out of the trap of commodity-exporting countries and strengthen industrialization green and enjoy green technology. Therefore, he invites all elements of society, including universities, to contribute. “This great work cannot be done by government alone, I invite all elements of society to contribute to it,” he said. Jokowi during his speech at the UMN 15th anniversary virtual event, Thursday (25/11). Jokowi said that collaboration between universities, industry and the wider community is very important. Indonesia, he said, not only needs great researchers and scientists, but also experts contractor and technopreneur who started out as an industrialist. In this way, he continued, Indonesia will become an influential industrial country. Jokowi said development efforts must bring greater added value to the national economy, create jobs, reduce unemployment and reduce poverty. Jokowi also stressed that the development of science and innovation from an entrepreneurial and sustainable perspective is the key to becoming a developed country. “I hope universities all over Indonesia will be more serious in this direction,” he said. According to Jokowi, with the large number of students in Indonesia reaching around 8 million people, this will be a great force to drive Indonesia’s transformation. For Indonesia to become an inclusive, equitable and sustainable industrial country. On this occasion, the President also appreciated the consistency of the Multimedia University Nusantara (UMN) in the development of entrepreneurship. Jokowi hopes that UMN will continue to anticipate future developments using and developing technology, including technology in the world of education. Because in the midst of today’s global upheavals, a lot of knowledge, skills and jobs are no longer relevant and obsolete. However, there are also many new jobs that offer opportunities as well as new knowledge and skills. “Perspective technopreneur which has been the advantage of UMN is also very important to strengthen. Train students to solve social issues, humanitarian issues and national issues using technology in innovative and entrepreneurial ways from an environmentally friendly and sustainable perspective, ”he said.

