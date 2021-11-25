8 Chinese companies blacklisted in the United States for national security reasons | World news





The tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government reportedly put several Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday. The United States has said the companies are helping expand the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. Up to eight China-based technology companies have been added to the Entity List not only for their alleged role in assisting the Chinese military, but also for acquiring or attempting to acquire items from American origin in support of military applications. In a statement, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the new listings would help prevent the country’s technology from supporting the development of Chinese and Russian military advances and non-proliferation activities, including nuclear activities without guarantees or Pakistan’s ballistic missile program. Read also | Chinese blacklisted companies consider lawsuits after Xiaomi win over Trump ban The Chinese Embassy in Washington has strongly opposed the blacklist, with spokesman Liu Pengyu saying the United States is using the catch-all concept of national security and abusing its power to muzzle and restrict Chinese companies by all means possible. He added that the United States had to meet China halfway instead of continuing on the wrong track, the Reuters report revealed. Read also | US Adds Russia, China, 8 More To Religious Freedom Blacklist This development comes at a time when the two countries are at loggerheads over Taiwan’s status and trade issues. Notably, during the recent virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, world leaders discussed trade among several other topics. Meanwhile, the eight Chinese companies reported are not the only ones that have been blacklisted by the United States. A total of 27 new entities have been added and the list is diverse with inclusions from Pakistan, Japan and Singapore in addition to China. Names of Chinese blacklisted companies: 1. Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co Ltd 2. New H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co Ltd 3. Xi’an Aerospace Huaxun Technology 4. Hunan Goke microelectronics 5. Yunchip Microelectronics 6. Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the Microscopic Scale 7. QuantumCTek 8. Shanghai QuantumCTeck Co Ltd The US Department of Commerce told Reuters that the blacklisted decision was aimed at preventing the Chinese military from developing its counter-stealth technology that could include equipment such as advanced radars and even counter-sub applications. sailors like underwater sensors. Suppliers from companies on the U.S. Entity List will need a license before they can sell items, which is also likely to be denied. The United States increasingly and systematically uses its list of entities to blacklist companies for foreign policy and national security reasons, and this has been started since the administration of former President Donald Trump. . In 2019, Chinese telecommunications company Huawei was added to the list, which cut it off from vital suppliers, making it difficult to produce handsets.

