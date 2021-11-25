Jewar International Airport: PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone soon

India

New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today at around 1:00 p.m.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport covers more than 1,300 hectares of land, the first completed phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024.

His schedule at Jewar is as follows:

12:20 PM Modi will depart for Jewar Airport.

12:50 PM will reach Jewar.

1:00 p.m .: It will arrive at the event site.

13h00-14h00: He will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport.

2.15pm: Modi will depart for Delhi once the event is over.

The development of the airport is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen connectivity and create an aviation sector ready for the future. Particular emphasis of this grand vision has been placed on the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) which is witnessing the development of several new international airports, including the recently opened Kushinagar Airport and the International Airport under construction. Ayodhya.

This airport will be the second international airport to be installed in the Delhi NCR. It will help relieve IGI airport congestion. It is strategically located and will serve residents of cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas.

The airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India. Due to its size and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for UP. It will unleash UP’s potential in the world and help establish the state on the global logistics map. For the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight platform, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time required for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric ton, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric ton. By facilitating the smooth flow of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region to attract huge investment, stimulate rapid industrial growth, and allow local products to access national and international markets. It will bring new opportunities to many companies and also create huge employment opportunities.

The airport will develop a ground transportation hub that will include a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed train stations, taxi and bus services and private parking. This will allow seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport by a hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways, such as Yamuna Expressway, Western Ring Road, Eastern Ring Road, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others, will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train project, allowing travel between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes.

The airport will also be home to a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) service. The airport design is focused on low operating costs and smooth and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport introduces a pivoting aircraft stand concept, giving airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reposition the aircraft. This will ensure fast and efficient aircraft rotations at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and transparent passenger transfer process.

It will be India’s first net zero emissions airport. He reserved dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees at the project site. The NIA will preserve all native species and be nature-friendly throughout the development of the airport.