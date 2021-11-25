Politics
Jewar International Airport: PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone soon
India
oi-Madhuri Adnal
New Delhi, November 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today at around 1:00 p.m.
The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport covers more than 1,300 hectares of land, the first completed phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024.
His schedule at Jewar is as follows:
12:20 PM Modi will depart for Jewar Airport.
12:50 PM will reach Jewar.
1:00 p.m .: It will arrive at the event site.
13h00-14h00: He will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport.
2.15pm: Modi will depart for Delhi once the event is over.
Uttar Pradesh is set to become the only Indian state with five international airports, as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, November 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.
The development of the airport is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen connectivity and create an aviation sector ready for the future. Particular emphasis of this grand vision has been placed on the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) which is witnessing the development of several new international airports, including the recently opened Kushinagar Airport and the International Airport under construction. Ayodhya.
This airport will be the second international airport to be installed in the Delhi NCR. It will help relieve IGI airport congestion. It is strategically located and will serve residents of cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas.
The airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India. Due to its size and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for UP. It will unleash UP’s potential in the world and help establish the state on the global logistics map. For the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight platform, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time required for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric ton, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric ton. By facilitating the smooth flow of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region to attract huge investment, stimulate rapid industrial growth, and allow local products to access national and international markets. It will bring new opportunities to many companies and also create huge employment opportunities.
The airport will develop a ground transportation hub that will include a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed train stations, taxi and bus services and private parking. This will allow seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport by a hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways, such as Yamuna Expressway, Western Ring Road, Eastern Ring Road, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others, will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train project, allowing travel between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes.
The airport will also be home to a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) service. The airport design is focused on low operating costs and smooth and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport introduces a pivoting aircraft stand concept, giving airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reposition the aircraft. This will ensure fast and efficient aircraft rotations at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and transparent passenger transfer process.
It will be India’s first net zero emissions airport. He reserved dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees at the project site. The NIA will preserve all native species and be nature-friendly throughout the development of the airport.
Sources
2/ https://www.oneindia.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-lay-foundation-stone-of-noida-international-airport-today-3339838.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]