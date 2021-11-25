Erdogan and MBZ meet for the first time in almost a decade





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan in Ankara today, officially ending years of hostility that have seen Turkey and the Sheikh of the Gulf of the other side of major conflicts in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and in the media. The two were all smiles when they met in the 1,100-room Erdogans Palace in the Turkish capital. The visit of the Crown Prince, commonly known by his initials MBZ, was the first since 2012. The cordial tone was set by a series of investment agreementsunder which the UAE will invest up to $ 10 billion in Turkey’s increasingly fragile economy. Separate agreements in the areas of trade, energy and environment were also signed alongside an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and the Turkish stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul. Until recently, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were in almost open conflict in Libya, where Turkish forces and Syrian Sunni mercenaries backed the former government of national unity against eastern warlord Khalifa Hifter, who was militarily supported by the United Arab Emirates. Turkey has also accused MBZ of being involved in the bloody 2016 coup attempt to topple Erdogan. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced today that he will travel to Abu Dhabi in December, presumably to set the stage for Erdogan’s return visit. Turkey is also believed to be pushing for the extradition of gangster-turned whistleblower Sedat Peker, who leaked compromising information about government figures after falling out with them. Peker is currently based in the United Arab Emirates. In turn, the United Arab Emirates would be interested in mediating between Turkey and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Assad in Damascus on November 9, as part of an effort led by the UAE and Egypt to bring Syria back into the fold. Arab League. The first signs of a thaw came when the brother of the crown prince and UAE national security adviser Tahnoun Bin Zayed al Nayhan met Erdogan in Ankara in August. The prevailing view is that the UAE is seeking to forge relations with Ankara in part to offset growing economic competition from Saudi Arabia, and more broadly, as the Biden administration reports less engagement in the region, leaving gaps countries like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are on their own. Turkey has also sought to restore relations with Egypt and Israel in a bid to break its growing regional isolation. Last week Erdogan first spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after Ankara released an Israeli couple accused of spying. He also spoke with the President of the Jewish State, Isaac Herzog. Egypt and Israel both demand that Turkey reduce its support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, a concern shared by the UAE. With the Turkish lira at record highs against the US dollar, Turkey offers lucrative opportunities for risk-willing investors. But no outside investment can reverse Erdogan’s authoritarian tendencies and his obsession with lowering interest rates. Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs so far for disagreeing with him. Inflation is now around 20%. Food and utility prices are skyrocketing and Erdogans poll numbers slide in tandem. The currency rallied slightly in conjunction with the visit, with an 11% rally during the day Tuesday after 11 days of decline. It is still unclear what progress on political issues, if any, was made at the Erdogan-MBZ summit. Neither leader made a statement. But the fact that they met suggests that the two leaders have decided to end past feuds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/11/erdogan-mbz-meet-first-time-nearly-decade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos