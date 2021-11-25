Latin America21: Latin America-China relations at the time of Xi Jinping | Columnists | Opinion

By Sergio M. Cesarin *

@ Latin America21

Under the government of Xi Jinping, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) played an important role provide political capital and spaces of greater influence in the region in favor of China compared to the United States. Particularly important factors have been the sustained growth of the Chinese economy as a demand for exportable Latin American products, the regional reception of Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI), productive associations in the manufacturing and service sectors, and Chinese funding for infrastructure works, among others. .others.

In due time of Xi Jinping, China’s strategy towards the region has been consistent and persistent. China’s guarantor position on globalization and global free trade brings the region closer to its sphere of interests. As President Xi Jinping expressed, China’s aspirations to build a less asymmetric globalization, foster mutual international cooperation and promote the building of a Community of shared destiny for humanity coincide with the interests and values ​​of Latin America.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power, China’s trajectory as an emerging power has evolved under the paradigm of the Chinese dream of restoration, development and modernity around the middle of this century; On the political level, this horizon serves to consolidate the presidential figure as maximum leader and center of the main public policy decisions; In the economic field, the vision of a restored China involves the reconversion of the national productive apparatus through active policies of scientific and technological development, as well as the projection of its military power towards the region and the world.

Xi Jinping and the transformation of contemporary China

Throughout this past and present trajectory, the presidential leadership has been and is unquestionable. A leadership built on the basis of a normative reengineering of the party statutes which allows Xi Jinping to remain in power indefinitely, thus putting an end to the institutional arrangements and interfactional balances within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established by Deng Xiaoping in the dawn of the reform process.

The arguments put forward to assert the centrality of its core figure (hexine) support the need to guarantee internal stability and ensure governance in times of increasing internal and foreign tensions (the conflict with the United States), support the anti-corruption campaign as a key instrument to ensure party discipline, expand state participation in the national economy, persist in building technological power, promote military modernization plans in order to ensure the country’s defense against external threats and protect the surrounding maritime areas considered by China as sovereign (South China Sea).

Internally, President Xi Jinping’s leadership style has been characterized by the abandonment of the predominant style of democratic centralism, the bailout of a discourse based on the ideological supremacy of Marxism-Leninism as the political guide of the Party, the rejection of the Western values, norms on rights or pro-democratic forms of political organization, allusions present in speeches and declarations addressed to political executives, civil servants, the Armed Forces, businessmen and society in general.

In the outer sphere, Xi’s adoption of assertive positions Jinping shows features of the militarization of Chinese foreign policy in the region, less conciliatory positions towards problems Sensitive factors such as reunification with Taiwan under the Democratic Progressive Independence Party (DPP) government or the democratization of Hong Kong, the intensification of military activities in the South China Sea, persistent border tensions with India and the escalation of tensions (political, commercial and military) with the United States.

Although the human rights situation of ethnic minorities like Uyghurs, or doubts about China’s responsibility for the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have eroded its international image, a to mix together between wolf warriors and vaccine diplomacy mitigate the negative impacts on their sweet power, once again positioning the country as a promoter of the universalization of vaccines by considering them as a global public good (GPG).

In this context, in the post-Trump era and under the Biden presidency, the bipartisan efforts of the United States persist to contain China. The strategy has several facets; neutralize Chinese efforts to reformulate the old institutions inherited from the 20th century world order, contain its military expansion in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific (IOR), perpetuate its strengths in the fields of high technology, reaffirm alliances with Asian partners (coalitions between democracies), avoid Chinese cyber espionage and reduce the bilateral trade deficit. In this context, faced with an unstable world, China, and Latin America and the Caribbean in general, weigh the mutual advantages and disadvantages against an approach which arouses reluctance in Washington.

China-Latin America relations

Integration of Latin American countries into Chinese global connectivity plans as part of the comprehensive approach Partnership (OBOR / BRI), and their integration into the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), are lines of action encouraged under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping. Faced with this scenario, the United States with a more conservative and militarist profile are reluctant to consent to the expansion of the Chinese presence in the LAC and aspire to rebuild confidence and reclaim the lost regional spaces of influence.

Without renouncing the historical principles of action in the international system, a powerful China in the twenty-first century could only aspire to change a world order, largely inherited from the twentieth century. The empathy acquired by China in LAC enables the opening of formal and informal diplomatic channels by governments, encourages business activism, the development of studies in the academic field and better mutual knowledge. As was the case during the Cold War, despite American precautions, the perception of China as a partner in regional development prevails and presupposes the future densification of a Sino-Latin American cooperative agenda. (WHERE)

* Coordinator of the Center for Asia-Pacific and India Studies (CEAPI) at the National University of Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Master of Arts from Peking University. Member of the China and Latin America Network: Multidisciplinary Approaches (REDCAEM).

* Chronicle initially published on the REDCAEM portal.