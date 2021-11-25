Kyle Rittenhouse met Donald Trump days after his elimination





Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder after shooting and killing two people, as well as injuring another during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Now, just days after being free, he’s been to Florida to visit Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump then discussed the reunion with Kyle and his mother in an hour-long interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Donald Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse. Credit: Twitter / @ seanhannity

He said, “Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called.

“He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan, unlike the other guy.”

The former president went on to say that Kyle and his mother left the club “not too long ago”.

Last Friday, Rittenhouse was cleared of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment charges following the Kenosha shooting.

He was 17 at the time and claimed to have acted in self-defense when he opened fire.

Rittenhouse traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, roaming the streets with an assault rifle alongside other self-appointed “security” guards.

He later shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Trump said: “He never should have been through this,

“It was misconduct by the prosecution.”

The 45th US President also described Rittenhouse as a “really nice young man”.

Kyle Rittenhouse also spoke to Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Credit: PA

His victory in court was hailed by the press and right-wing politicians in the UK, while civil rights activists and activists were saddened and outraged.

In another controversial interview with Fox News, Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson that prosecutors “took advantage” of him, while insisting that his trial had nothing to do with race and stating that he was a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said: “This matter has nothing to do with race,

“It never has anything to do with race. It has to do with the right to self-defense.”

He added: “I think there has to be a change. I think there is a lot of misconduct by prosecutors, not just in my case but in other cases.

“It’s just amazing how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone.”

“I’ve never seen something so polarizing in my life… it wasn’t a political affair. It was a political affair.”

