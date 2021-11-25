Politics
IPhones unavailable in Turkey after latest currency drop
Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay, Reuters
Posted Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:38 a.m. EST
* Always read under pressure after a 15% dip
* Retailers struggle with price adjustments
* Turks regard electronic products as a store of value
* Traders say they don’t know how to cope
ISTANBUL, Nov. 24 (Reuters) – Turks attempting to buy iPhones and other electronics received error messages online Wednesday, notably from the local Apple Inc website, after a historic drop of 15 % of the pound the day before which wreaked havoc on prices.
The currency slipped to its all-time low on Wednesday, prompted by concerns about the wider fallout for the economy after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal.
The pound has lost 43% of its value this year and more than 22% since the start of last week alone.
In turn, products valued in the local currency have enjoyed a strong effective discount to prices elsewhere, with retailers struggling to keep up with price adjustments amid the market turmoil.
A Turkish Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Apple’s Turkish website halted sales of most products, posting a “Currently not available” message, a Reuters request showed. Local prices for phones and computers were about 10% lower than US prices following the sudden depreciation of the lira.
A sales representative from an Apple Store in Istanbul said people see electronics as an investment as much as items to be used.
“It’s pretty surreal with the economy and everything, but people see it as a store of value and flock to the stores. They know they can sell it a year later for more than they paid for. the person said, requesting anonymity.
WORST AND BEST TIME TO BUY
Customers were flocking to high-end import brands, mostly electronics and cosmetics, an official at a Turkish e-commerce company said.
The collapse of the pound coincides with Black Friday sales and the start of New Year’s discounts, fueling fears that some consumer goods may not be available or face sharp price increases.
“Most marketplaces ask their big sellers to keep prices stable and refrain from increasing, at least during discount week. As sellers and the marketplace need each other, sellers oblige, “an Istanbul-based e-commerce official told Reuters. .
Caner, an Istanbul graphic designer in the electric scooter market, said: “This is the worst time to spend money, but there won’t be a better time. The prices may seem expensive now, but they are cheaper than they used to be. it will be next week. “
On the whole, Istanbul traders were gloomy.
“We are expecting surprises. What are we going to do ? Said Sami, a fishmonger. “We live in a rented house, there is also gas, electricity, water. I don’t know how to take care of it.”
Ercument Tepe, a hairdresser, said he turned off the lights in his store but still had an electricity bill of 800 lire ($ 63).
“I even close the shop at night without having had a single customer during the day, but the bill is 800 lire. It’s impossible not to go crazy,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/inflation-kills-turks-access-to-iphones-as-currency-falls-15-per-cent-in-one-day-1.5678920
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]