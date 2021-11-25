Politics
Why Boris Johnson’s speech sparked concern in Britain
Speaking to business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson went off the rails by comparing himself to Moses, quoting Lenin and talking about Peppa Pig, the cartoon character
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference at the Port of Tyne, South Shields, England. PA
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is truly the king of blunders and his latest blunder has raised questions about his leadership abilities. The incident took place on Monday when Johnson was speaking to business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry conference.
The speech, which was later described as chaotic, saw the British Prime Minister awkwardly leaf through his notes after appearing to wander midway through his speech, comparing himself to Moses, quoting Lenin and going on a tangent on the virtues of Peppa Pig World. . If that wasn’t enough, he continued to imitate the sound of a gasoline engine when talking about electric vehicles.
In his speech, Johnson compared his 10 point plan for the economy to the 10 Commandments of Moses, calling it a new Decalogue that I produced exactly one year ago when I came down from Sinai and the New 10 Commandments. are that you will develop industries like offshore wind power, hydrogen, nuclear power and carbon capture “.
After his comparison with Moses, he then turned to the narrative of his visit to the Peppa Pig World amusement park.
Raise your hand if anyone’s been to Peppa Pig World, he told business leaders.
Apparently no hand was raised.
He then said, I was a little hazy on what I would find at Peppa Pig World, but loved it.
Peppa Pig World is really my kind of place. There were very safe streets. Discipline in schools. The emphasis on new transit systems, I noticed. Even though they’re a little stereotypical about Daddy Pig.
Johnson said Peppa Pig was a symbol of the power of British creativity.
Who would have thought that a pig that looks like a hair dryer, or perhaps some sort of Picasso-style hair dryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries, with parks in theme both in America and China as well as in the New Forest, he said.
I think it’s pure genius.
The British Prime Minister, a member of the right-wing Conservative Party, also quoted Vladimir Lenin.
Lenin once said that the Communist revolution was the Soviet power plus the electrification of the whole country, Johnson said. Well, I hesitate to quote Lenin, Tony, before the CBI, but the industrial revolution to come is green energy plus electrification of the whole country.
According to The GuardianJohnson has made noises aaaaaaaaag arum arum saying that electric vehicles have so much torque that they put out fires faster than a Ferrari.
Reactions to Johnson
The speech, as expected, was not well received by other politicians and journalists, with many questioning Johnson’s leadership.
An unidentified high-level Downing Street source told the BBC this company was really looking for leadership today and it was chaotic.
The source said there was a lot of concern inside the building over Johnson.
Cabinet must wake up and demand serious changes or it will only get worse. If they don’t insist, he won’t do anything about it, they said.
Labor called it chaotic and proof of Johnson’s lack of seriousness in his affairs.
Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, was quoted by The Guardian like saying business needed clarity but all they got was ramblings from Johnson. He added: The PM has said he is going for F-business, the least he can do is give a decent F-ing speech.
Johnson defended himself after his speech. When asked by a reporter if he was okay, Johnson replied: I think people understood the vast majority of the points I wanted to make, and I thought it went well.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also backed Johnson, saying he was “in great shape” and that the speech raised no concerns.
Talk to BBC On the matter, Raab was quoted as saying: “As far as Peppa Pig is concerned, it is a fantastic British export to the world, and I think that was the point the PM was making.”
Goofs galore
This is not the first time that the British Prime Minister has referred to a cartoon character in his speech.
In September 2021, he referred to Kermit the Frog, a green-colored muppet, as he gave a speech on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
And who could forget Johnson hanging from a zipline during the London Olympics in 2012.
With contributions from agencies
