Enes Kanter calls Joe Tsai spineless … Beijing puppet in latest China tweet





Enes Kanter, the Celtics center, which has regularly attacked the Chinese Communist Party this season, targeted Nets owner Joe Tsai in a tweet Wednesday calling the leagues the only Chinese owner without a backbone and a coward and a puppet of the country’s ruling party. The owner of @fnets of brooklyn@ joetsai1999 is a coward and a puppet of the Chinese government. Being anti-CCP does NOT mean being anti-Asian It is possible to #StopAsianHate & stand up against the CCP Human rights are not “Western” values, they are UNIVERSAL values! Joe Tsai Without Thorns Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 24, 2021 Kanter did not detail his comment further. Tsai, of course, is executive vice president of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant from which he earns much of his fortune. Hes noted the country’s achievements under the leadership of the CCP that have ended poverty for hundreds of millions of Chinese people. The Nets did not respond to Kanters’ tweet. The tweet was the latest in a series of attacks by Kanter on the CCP, Nike and even LeBron James that gained him some notoriety last month. Among other things, he called Chinese President Xi JinPing a brutal dictator, wore Free TIbet shoes in games, and called on China to close the forced labor camps and release the Uyghur people, the Muslim people of Xinjiang. , the westernmost province of China. Most recently, he called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics which begin in February. TenCent, which broadcasts NBA games in China, has removed the Celtics from their television program following Kanters’ initial comment on Xi. (TenCent also does not broadcast 76ers Games. Sixers general manager Daryl Morey angered Chinese authorities in October 2019 when as Rockets general manager he called for a free Hong Kong. Following this incident, Tsai wrote an essay on Facebook, attempting to explain China’s position.) Kanter also attacked NIKE and James, among others, claiming they were more interested in money than morality. Neither of them responded, with James only saying, he’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to, he’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. The Turkish center, which has also criticized his own country’s government, said he felt lonely among NBA players and other artists in his campaign for human rights. There are so many athletes, so many actors, so many singers and rappers. They’re afraid to say a word because they care too much about their money, the sponsorship deals, what the teams they play for say, Kanter told FOX News earlier this week. Kanter has been a popular voice on nationwide cable channels since his first comments on Xi, appearing regularly on FOX, CNN and MSNBC. leading one expert to note that he was more on the air than in the field. Kanter has played in seven of the Celtics’ games, averaging four points and five rebounds in 10 minutes per game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.netsdaily.com/2021/11/24/22801425/enes-kanter-calls-joe-tsai-spineless-puppet-of-beijing-in-latest-comment-on-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos