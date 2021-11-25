Pakistan, hit by surging inflation, seeks IMF lifeline





An increasing number of its customers cannot buy its snacks anyway. The wave of global inflation has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan, a country of 220 million people already struggling with erratic growth and heavy public debt.

As the cost of food and fuel absorbs more of the meager income, people are pressuring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to do something.

I’m not making any profit these days, said Nazir, 66, from his store in Sohawa, a town about 80 kilometers southeast of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. However, I come here every day, I open the store and I wait for customers.

The surge in prices jeopardized President Joe Bidens’ agenda in the United States and hit buyers from Germany to Mexico to South Africa. But they are having a particularly damaging effect in Pakistan, a developing country already subject to political instability and heavily dependent on imports such as fuel. The effect was compounded by a strong weakening of the Pakistani currency, the rupee, giving it less purchasing power internationally.

While inflation is expected to ease as supply chain bottlenecks tighten, Pakistan believes it cannot wait. On Monday, the government announced it had reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund for the first billion dollars of what is expected to be a $ 6 billion bailout.

The economy is the biggest threat the government is actually facing right now, said Khurram Husain, an economic reporter in Karachi. This essentially erodes the very basis of their public support.

Protests by opposition parties have erupted across Pakistan in recent weeks, forcing Khan’s political allies to examine their loyalty. The Pakistani Muslim League-Q, or PML-Q, which is part of a coalition with Khan, said this month that it was becoming difficult to stay in government.

Our MPs are feeling a lot of pressure in their constituencies, said Moonis Elahi, Khan’s water resources minister and member of the PML-Q. Some have even suggested leaving the alliance if the situation does not improve.

Government officials played down the recent spike in inflation, saying it is a global phenomenon. Khan also blamed the burden of foreign debt he inherited from the previous government.

The government spent the first year stabilizing the economy but as it was on the verge of stabilizing it, the country faced the biggest crisis in 100 years: the coronavirus epidemic, he said. said, adding without a doubt that inflation is a problem.

Officials also cite fuel price comparisons with neighboring countries, such as India, saying Pakistan is even better off. Pakistanis have seen standard gas prices soar 34% over the past six months, to around Rs 146 per liter.

Pakistan has rushed to contain inflation and get the money it needs to keep buying abroad. Pakistan’s central bank last week hiked interest rates sharply, a move that could help calm price hikes but could cripple economic growth.

The Khan government has reached out to Saudi Arabia for a lifeline. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged $ 4.2 billion in cash assistance. Members of his government are also seeking loans from China which they say are needed to complete crucial power sector projects that are part of the $ 62 billion China-Pakistan economic corridor.

The Pakistani economy has been in and out of crisis since Khan, a former cricket star, came to power in 2018. But other periods of inflation have been felt mostly by the wealthy, economists say. This bad turn affects everyone.

Inflation jumped 9.2% in October from the previous year, according to government data. Inflation in food prices is crushing Pakistan’s poorest people, who already normally spend more than half of their income on food. The cost of basic groceries rose 17% year-on-year this month, according to government data. Pakistan’s biggest food import is palm oil, the price of which has jumped.

In the United States, food prices rose 4.6%.

On the energy front, Pakistan imports about 80% of its oil and diesel and about 35% of its gasoline, according to Muzzammil Aslam, spokesman for the finance ministry. The cost of electricity in Pakistan is already twice as high as in countries like India, China and Bangladesh.

The economy is not doing well, said Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, an industry group based in Karachi.

Unemployment has also risen sharply, especially among city university graduates. The number of people falling into poverty is increasing.

The problems added urgency to Pakistan’s desire to establish a $ 6 billion loan program with the IMF. Discussions lasted for weeks, stumbling over Pakistan’s insistence that the governor of the central bank, which sets interest rates, report to the Khans government, and the IMF’s insistence that the office remain self-sufficient. Pakistan was part of an IMF program in 2019, but the program was put on hold a year later when the IMF said Pakistan was not implementing its structural reform recommendations.

Even if the deal is made, Pakistan’s economic woes would not end immediately.

Khans’ government has helped Pakistan overcome pandemic lockdowns and other business and trade disruptions through generous spending programs for the industry. This has driven up demand for imported factory parts, raw materials and other goods, increasing Pakistan’s trade deficit. This, in turn, puts pressure on the rupee to weaken, making imports more expensive.

We have a huge budget deficit and a huge trade deficit, said Farrukh Saleem, economic analyst in Islamabad. “The trade deficit of the last three months, I haven’t seen one in the last 74 years in Pakistan.

Saleem predicted Pakistani imports would soon reach $ 72 billion, more than double the norm.

An IMF stamp of approval would make it easier for Pakistan to approach the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank as well as the capital markets where it could sell bonds.

The Khans government distributed money to 20 million of the poorest Pakistani families and subsidized the cost of grains, pulses and cooking oil. If Pakistan makes a deal with the IMF, it will have to tighten its purse strings.

It will harm Khan politically in places like Sohawa, where many people supported him in the last general election.

Imran Khan is a good person and is always liked by many, but his team is not performing well, said Saleem Shahzad, a plumber who recently transferred his 6-year-old son to a cheaper school.

He’s incompetent, he says.

2021 The New York Times Company

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bdnews24.com/economy/2021/11/25/pakistan-stricken-by-surging-inflation-seeks-an-imf-lifeline The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos