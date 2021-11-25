Goks! Xi Jinping’s 7 “crazy” rules for zero Covid in China

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The Chinese government is not playing games in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Obviously, the daily infections during this wave have dropped dramatically from over 80 a day to just around 20.

This decline itself is inseparable from the extraordinary policy pursued by the country led by President Xi Jinping. There are at least seven extraordinary measures taken by Beijing.

So what are Xi Jinping’s policies to curb the spread of the virus? Here is the list.

1. Lock several times

Xi Jinping has carried out lockdowns on several occasions at points that have become transmission centers. At the start of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan, Xi locked the city from outside for several months.

Then last July, Beijing decided to temporarily lock down the city of Nanjing after the discovery of several clusters of infections in the city. The Nanjing outbreak is linked to the Delta variant which was imported by a passenger on a plane from Russia.

For a recent spike, China locked down three cities: Heihe, Eijin and Lanzhou. In addition to the three cities, local or housing complex lockdowns are also being carried out in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

2. Inhibits news about Covid-19

China had arrested several journalists who came to Wuhan to cover the outbreak from a different perspective. One of them even went on a hunger strike and threatened with death, Zhang Zhan.

Zhan visited Wuhan in February 2020. There he asked authorities how to deal with the massive virus.

“The issue of the virus is very sensitive, including where it came from and what the situation is in Wuhan,” Zhan’s lawyer Ren Quanniu said.

“He went there to do on-site interviews and contacted Radio Free Asia and The Epoch Times for interviews. Both have been viewed by Chinese authorities as hostile media.

Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for spreading false information by reporting the Covid epidemic in Wuhan. The government considers that this has caused problems.

3. Isolation of residents in public establishments

China also did so at the campus of the university town of Zhuanghe in the city of Dalian and its 1,500 students after detecting that dozens of students at the school tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, hundreds of students from the university town of Zhuanghe have also been evacuated to hotels for medical observation to reduce the spread of Covid-19 on campus.

4. Offer rewards for knowing information about the infection

Authorities in Heihe City offered 100,000 yuan in cash or the equivalent of 222 million rupees for every citizen who had information on the source of the peak Covid-19 cases.

“In order to find out the source of the peak virus as soon as possible and find the chain of transmission, the (donation) is needed as a reward for the Universal People’s War to prevent and control the epidemic,” Heihe city government said. in a statement.

5. Kill the Covid positive animals

Authorities in Harbin City had murdered three pet cats infected with Covid-19. The northern Chinese city official said the decision was made because so far there is no cure or treatment for animals infected with the coronavirus.

6. Mass test for citizens

During the lockdown, China is also actively conducting mass testing in cities that have clusters of infection. When Nanjing closed last July, the local government launched mass tests of the city’s residents and closed scenic spots and tourist spots, schools and entertainment venues in the affected areas.

In addition, officials in Changping District, northwest of Beijing, have stepped up contact tracing and tightened Covid’s security protocols by testing 35,000 of its citizens.

7. Cancel the flight

Containment has also forced some flights to be canceled. During the last lockdown, 60% of flights to the two main airports in Xi’an and Lanzhou were canceled. Residents who wish to leave the area are allowed to present a negative Covid-19 test.

Not only passenger flights, China has also canceled flights from the cargo terminal at Shanghai airport after a cluster of corona viruses was discovered among cargo workers.

