Boris Johnson risks losing control after series of blunders: MPs, experts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority over his own MPs is weakening after a series of blunders.

A Tory MP described to Insider weeks of “own goals” that rocked the party.

Experts said a stronger grip on his government was needed to avoid further dissent.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is grappling with growing unrest within his party after a series of mistakes that may have permanently damaged his ability to lead.

The Prime Minister alienated many Tory backbenchers after a few disastrous weeks, which included:

“We’ve been through a scorching three or four weeks,” a Tory MP told Insider. The member was granted anonymity to speak frankly about the party’s problems.

“A lot of it, to put it bluntly, was his own goals rather than something more basic. That’s the interesting thing about it.”

The deputy was one of dozens of people who did not vote this week in favor of Johnson’s controversial welfare plans, despite strict instructions from party leaders to support the measures.

The Conservatives tweaked the plans at the last minute. They still went through parliament, but with a worrying margin of 26 votes given the conservative parliamentary majority of 80.

The debacle has been widely interpreted as further evidence of a Downing Street operation that lacks the ability to plan ahead or detect impending political danger.

“Failure is a failure of grassroots organization,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London.

“One of the things that was quite striking was the way things came up on the backbench MPs at the eleventh hour, you saw it with the amendments to the social services legislation. .

“From the outside it feels like a bit chaotic number 10 where there is not enough planning ahead, there is not enough time spent talking to MPs about ‘backbone of what’s going on and soften them up ahead. “

MP Insider spoke with echoed this view, saying their frustration was with number 10, not the whips or Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House leader, who are involved in managing the votes and were blamed.

“We know what Boris looks like as a character, so he needs something around him that makes up for it and we don’t have that right now,” they said.

The number 10 needed “a basic management, an organization, a forward-looking vision of the traps that loom, the delicate decisions that will have to be taken,” they said.

There is genuine anger on the part of many backbench Tory MPs at the recent political mistakes, especially for his attempt to save the great Tory Owen Paterson from suspension while trying to tear up the disciplinary rules of the House. of the communes.

This decision ultimately resulted in Paterson’s resignation, multiple apologies from ministers, and a dramatic turnaround when it became clear how unpopular these decisions were.

A Member of Parliament, Christian Wakeford, admitted this week for calling Paterson an “asshole” during the voting process, and then told Times Radio that his language was a sign of the “quantum of anger in the party.”

Not all agree. An MP elected in 2001 who spoke to Insider downplayed the seriousness of recent events. He said he saw “mini-crises” like this come and go, and said Tory MPs “left the chamber with confidence” after the Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday.

The Tory discontent is nowhere near great enough for one of Johnson’s political rivals to challenge leadership as it stands. But the question is whether his political fortunes are getting better or worse now. Part of that will depend on how Johnson’s government performs against Labor in future polls.

Multiple polls carried out in November suggest Labor has won significantly over the Tories in recent weeks, with some polls put them ahead of the Conservatives.

Chris Curtis, senior research director for pollster Opinium, told Insider that a significant risk for Johnson is that a sluggish economy next year and beyond could cost the Tories their reputation as the most reliable party to run. the economy.

“A conservative party seen as economically incompetent is not an eligible conservative party. They will not win if they are not viewed as economically competent,” he said.

The MP who called the last few weeks in government ‘scorching’ said there was a risk the Conservative Party would lose the political narrative to Labor and never win it back. “This is the danger,” they said.

The lasting damage from Johnson’s recent blunders may not be with the public but with his backbench MPs, however.

To solve this problem, said Anand Menon, Johnson needs to pay a little more attention to his backbench MPs. “Shake hands, sit in the tea rooms for a bit, talk to MPs, listen to their concerns.