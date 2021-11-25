PM Modi’s “Bhoomi Pujan” on Jewar Today; All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Noida Greenfield International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, on Thursday. The airport will be located approximately 50 kilometers south of Noida and would be accessible via the Yamuna Expressway. The airport will have a capacity of 1.2 passengers per year and its works should be completed by 2024.
The Prime Minister will participate in the bhoomi pujan on Thursday at 1 p.m. He tweeted and informed,
Tomorrow, November 25, is a major day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s progress in building infra. At 1:00 p.m., the foundation stone for Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021
It will be India’s first net zero emissions airport. By facilitating the smooth flow of industrial goods, Jewar Airport will also play a crucial role in stimulating the rapid industrial growth of the region, which includes cities like Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Faridabad, Agra and small towns like Palwal, Bulandshahr, Khurja and Sikandrabad. The Indian government aims to make the airport the logistics gateway to northern India, which would help establish Uttar Pradesh on the global logistics map.
Where is Noida International Airport located?
The airport is located near the town of Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, approximately 57 kilometers from Noida. It would take about an hour’s drive on the Yamuna Expressway to reach the airport. The approximate time it takes for the people of Noida to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dwarka in Delhi is over an hour and a half.
All major nearby roads and highways, such as Yamuna Expressway, Western Ring Road, Eastern Ring Road, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others, will be connected to the airport. The airport will also be linked to the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train project, allowing travel between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.
How big is Jewar Airport and what facilities will it have?
Noida International Airport will cover 1,300 hectares of land (for comparison, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi covers 2,066 hectares). The airport’s dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 metric lakh tons which will be expanded to 80 metric lakh tons.
It will also include a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed train stations, taxis, bus services and private parking. This will allow seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport by a hassle-free metro service.
The airport will have a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) service. The airport design is focused on low operating costs and smooth and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport introduces a pivoting aircraft stand concept, giving airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reposition the aircraft. This will ensure fast and efficient aircraft rotations at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and transparent passenger transfer process.
How is Noida airport built?
The development of the first phase of the airport is being done with a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. It is being built by the international bidder Zurich Airport International AG and its first phase of work is is expected to be completed by 2024. It will also be India’s first zero-emission airport. With the addition of Jewar Airport, Uttar Pradesh will become the only Indian state to have five international airports.