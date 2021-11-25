National Teachers’ Day, Jokowi appreciates his dedication during pandemic





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoappreciate the struggle ofguru in times of pandemic Covid-19. He said this in commemoration of National Teachers’ Day. Jokowi said teachers are constantly finding new ways. He said education in Indonesia was still working even though the pandemic had hit since last year. “Almost two years in the veil of a pandemic, our world of education still operates through innovation, creativity and the dedication of teachers to protect the education of the younger generation,” Jokowi said via the Twitter account @jokowi, Thursday (25/11). In the post, Jokowi posted a photo of a teacher and three students crossing a bridge. The words “Happy National Teachers’ Day” are also pinned at the top of the image. The former mayor of Solo closed the download with a call. He called on all parties to restore education affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now, while working hard to end this pandemic, let us unite to restore education together,” he said. November 25 is celebrated annually as National Teachers’ Day. National Teachers ‘Day is linked to the history of teachers’ struggle before and after independence. After independence, teachers organized the Indonesian Teachers’ Congress on November 24-25, 1945 in Surakarta. The congress amalgamated various existing teachers’ organizations. At the end of the congress, the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) was born. After 76 years, the welfare of teachers has not been evenly distributed. The policy of absorbing honorary teachers through the selection of government employee work agreements (PPPK) is not yet considered capable of improving the welfare of educators as not all honorary teachers can not graduate. “Although there are already State Employed Teachers with Employment Contracts (PPPK) within the framework of ASN, they did not welcome the presence of nearly 1.5 million honorary teachers. The selection of new teachers PPPK welcomes 173,000 honorary teachers from open training courses at national level. to 506,000, “said national coordinator of the Association of Education and Teachers (P2G) Satriwan Salim, Wednesday 24/11. (dhf / pmg)



