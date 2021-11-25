



Image source: AP / FILE

Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities exceed Rs 50 trillion, more than the country’s GDP

Highlights The Pakistani economy continues to be in the quagmire. IMF rejects Imran government’s loan request. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan describes the increase in debt as a “national security problem”.

Pakistan Economy News: A day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that his government did not have enough resources to devote to the well-being of the people, official data showed that the country’s debt and total liabilities have exceeded the whopping sum of Rs 50.5 trillion. It is much more than Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP).

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a debt amounting to Rs 20.7 trillion fell under Imran Khan’s regime alone.

In June 2018, each Pakistani owed Rs 144,000, which rose to Rs 235,000 in September 2021, an additional charge of Rs 91,000 or 63% during the tenure in power of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported Express Op-ed citing SBP data.

IMF rejects loan request

In further humiliation for Imran Khan’s government, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s demand to “keep the door open to borrowing.”

The global lender rejected the Imran government’s proposal to allow it to take out loans equivalent to 2% of GDP in a fiscal year. The IMF did not budge despite the government’s opinion that it was its constitutional right to take out loans to finance its operations, Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan “helpless”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week expressed his powerlessness to resuscitate the country’s economy, saying his government lacked sufficient funds.

“Our biggest problem is that we don’t have enough money to run our country, which forces us to borrow loans,” Khan said.

He said that due to the lack of resources, the government had little to spend for the welfare of the masses. Khan said rising foreign debts and low tax revenues had become a “national security” issue.

ALSO READ: Our biggest problem is that we don’t have enough money to run our country: Pak PM Imran Khan

Latest news from the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-s-total-debt-liabilities-cross-rs-50-trillion-more-than-country-s-gdp-746625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos