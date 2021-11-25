PM Modi lays the foundation stone for the project

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, Noida International Airport in Jewar is billed as the largest in India and its first phase is expected to be completed by 2024.

Amid much noise and hype, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport.

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the airport would benefit millions of people in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

#LOOK , PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, Jewar to Gautam Buddh Nagar (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/M1EnwoCWdC ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 25 November 2021

He added that Noida Airport will become the logistics gateway to northern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the aviation sector is developing rapidly in the country and that with this development, Noida International Airport will play an important role.

He pointed out that his government’s businesses in the Center and Yogi Adityanath’s in the state were not just infrastructure projects. “Better roads, better rail, better airports are not just infrastructure projects, but they are transforming the whole region, completely transforming people’s lives. Soon the Delhi-Mumbai highway will be ready,” he said. he declared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, “The airport will boost UP’s exports and create thousands of jobs for the state’s youth. Improving air connectivity will also boost the state’s tourism sector.

He said: “After seven decades of independence, for the first time, Uttar Pradesh has started to achieve what it has always deserved. With the efforts of the twin-engine government today, Uttar Pradesh is fast becoming one of the most connected regions in the country. “

He also took up the opposition by saying that previously the state would only be criticized for bad roads, bad infrastructure and the Mafia. “Previous governments kept UP poor.”

The prime minister has repeatedly criticized the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, saying the previous state government wrote to the Center to stop the Jewar airport project.

The Prime Minister said: “For the industry, UP is now“ uttam seva, nirantar nivesh. ”The Prime Minister said that it was under Yogi’s reign that today investors from the country and the world say that Uttar Pradesh means the best facility, constant investment.

Modi said that unlike other governments, his government does not believe infrastructure should be political, but part of national policy. “We make sure that projects don’t get stuck, don’t get stuck, don’t get lost. We try to ensure that infrastructure works are completed on time.”

He added that the BJP has always followed the spirit of the nation first, while others have always put their personal interest, the personal development of their family as a priority.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the crowd before Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.

Hitting the opposition for raising concerns about the airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Farmers here once worked to increase the sweetness of the cane, but some people had converted the sweetness of cane into bitterness. These are the same people who continue to be disciples of Jinnah today, whom the people here are ready to teach a lesson. “

#LOOK | Some people have caused a series of riots here. Today the country must decide whether it wants to give new wings to the sweetness of the sugarcane here or let the Jinnah followers run wild: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of the laying of the foundations of the Jewar airport pic.twitter.com/aoCMquUI9w ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 25 November 2021

The comment could be seen as a direct mockery of the Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav parties, which had been criticized earlier for his comment in which he compared the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, claiming that they were all fighting for the independence of India.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the event. Addressing the thousands of people who gathered there, Scindia said: Jewar Airport will host multimodal connectivity and bring investments worth Rs 60,000 crore to UP.

“There will be five additional international airports in UP even thanks to the efforts of the government. Track by plane, patri by train, highway by gaadi, it is the vision of PM Modi, he added.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the model of Jewar International Airport, which will be inspired by Zurich International Airport in Switzerland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate Noida International Airport at Gautam Buddh Nagar. PM is accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia pic.twitter.com/ZIqnFHvhIp ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 25 November 2021

The airport, which is expected to become Asia’s largest once operational, will also be the country’s first net zero emissions airport.

Noida International Airport at Gautam Buddha Nagar will be Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport, the most states.

Interestingly, the draft is reported just before the UP Assembly elections. Narendra Modi also opened Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Another international airport is also under construction at Ayodhya.

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the airport is in its first phase of development, currently costing over Rs 10,050 crore. The first completed phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his visit to UP to lay the foundation stone for the airport.

Tomorrow, November 25, is a major day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s progress in building infra. At 1:00 p.m., the foundation stone for Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Prior to the bhoomi pujan event, Noida traffic police issued a notice detailing traffic detours and alternative routes. Earlier this morning, a six-kilometer-long traffic jam was reported on the road to Jewar.

Thousands of people, including women and children, arrived in Jewar on Thursday ahead of the massive event. Besides the locals, dozens of people from Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh and Agra arrived in Jewar on tractors and motorcycles.

The airport is developed by the Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG, a subsidiary of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited for the government of Uttar Pradesh.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Latest news, Trends News,Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.