Jokowi: stay optimistic but always cautious





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – Present at Bank Indonesia’s 2021 annual meeting in the Grand Ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel in central Jakarta, President Joko Widodo said the economic activities of the Indonesian people had returned to their normal position as before the Covid-19 pandemic. During the meeting, President Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministers and state officials, namely the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto; Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno; Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung; and SOE Minister Erick Thohir. In addition, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita; Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati; Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi; Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johnny G. Plate; and the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki. Then other representatives of the State, namely the President of the Supreme Council of BPK Firman Sampurna; OJK President Wimboh Santoso; and TNI Commander Andika Perkasa. Also Read: AI Is Supposed To Increase Business Efficiency And Drive Innovation In Various Sectors, Including Economic Recovery On this occasion, President Jokowi called on the entire community to remain vigilant in the face of persistent global uncertainty.

He said the retail and sales index had started to rise, strengthening alongside the easing of mobility. “If we look at the issue of consumption, the consumer confidence index has returned to its normal position as before the pandemic. Then the retail and sales index also started to rise, in line with the easing of mobility, ”he said. To read also: Ganjar Pranowo asks for an honorary teaching salary equivalent to that of the UMK: otherwise, yes, our salaries will be reduced The number one of the Republic of Indonesia said that based on the report of the Ministry of Finance, the achievements of taxes, customs and excise have gone well.

