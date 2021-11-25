President Jokowi urges resumption of education on National Teachers’ Day 2021





Jakarta, Gatra.com – On the occasion of the commemoration of National Teachers’ Day 2021 which falls today, Wednesday (25/11), President Jokowi encourages the restoration of education after the Indonesian education system was hit by the pandemic of Covid-19 for almost two years. “Almost two years in the shroud of a global pandemic, the world of education in the country is still going, albeit with adjustments here and there. All of this can happen through innovation, creativity, technological adaptation and, of course, the dedication of teachers to stay true to protecting the education of the younger generation, ”Jokowi said via his official Twitter account @Jokowi. In commemoration of National Teachers’ Day this year, the theme was “move with the heart, restore education”. Jokowi called on various parties to work hand in hand to restore Indonesia’s education system which has been hit by the pandemic. “Now, while working hard to end this pandemic, let us unite to restore education together,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, put more emphasis on the role of the teacher. According to him, the role of the teacher is very vital, if not irreplaceable in leading the children of the nation amid the various challenges of the modern world and technological advancements. Therefore, the vice president stressed that the government will continue to improve the welfare of teachers as the seeds of the nation’s buds. “The government will continue to improve the quality of education, including improving the well-being of teachers,” the vice president said, as reported by the official website of the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday (25/11 / 2021). The Vice President then recalled that teachers are not just a profession, but the noble dedication of educators to shape character, develop skills and prepare for the future of a nation. “After the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, it was the teachers who became the foundation of the Japanese nation to rise up and rebuild its shattered country,” Ma’ruf said. In the context of the national struggle, the vice president also mentioned that Indonesia has its own educational heroes. “We also have independence heroes who have dedicated themselves as educators of the nation’s children, such as Ki Hajar Dewantara, Dewi Sartika and others,” he said. “Their services are very important because in addition to being a role model and a light in life, teachers have also become a source of strength for the progress of the nation,” said Ma’ruf. For this reason, at this time to commemorate National Teachers’ Day, the Vice President expressed his gratitude for all the dedication of teachers. “To all of you teachers, we thank you all for your sincere dedication to sowing the seedlings of the nation,” he said. Journalist: Yoga Aditya Pratama



