Noam Chomsky warns of “very dangerous” US antagonism against China

Linguist and dissident Noam Chomsky this week condemned the Biden administration’s aggressive anti-China foreign policy, while rejecting the imperialist idea that Beijing poses a threat to the United States and urging them to move away from it. “Provocation” which has characterized for decades the American position with regard to the rising giant.

“We keep talking about what is called the Chinese threat … What exactly is the Chinese threat?”

Appearance to Democracy now! earlier this week, Chomsky – a renowned critic of American militarism – accused President Joe Biden of pursuing a perilous policy of confrontation with China.

While acknowledging that Biden “has eliminated some of the wildest elements” from former President Donald Trump’s policies – including the suspension of US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ( UNRWA) – Chomsky asserted that “the trajectory is not optimistic.”

“Biden has pretty much taken over Trump’s foreign policy,” he asserted. “The worst case scenario is the increasing provocative actions against China. It is very dangerous.”

Chomsky continued:

Right now, we are constantly talking about what is called the Chinese threat. You can read it in sober, reasonable, generally reasonable newspapers about the terrible Chinese threat, and that we must act quickly to contain and limit the Chinese threat. What exactly is the Chinese threat? In fact, this question is rarely raised here. We discuss it in Australia, the country that is right in the clutches of the dragon. Recently, the prominent statesman, former Prime Minister Paul Keating, published an essay in the Australian press on the Chinese threat. He finally realistically concluded that the Chinese threat is the existence of China.

Speaking to the National Press Club of Australia earlier this month, Keating, who served as Prime Minister representing the center-left Labor Party from 1991 to 1996, accused his country’s right-wing government of acting against his own interests by supporting the United States as it engages in what the anti-imperialists have called “the sound of a saber” over Taiwan.

“Taiwan is not a vital Australian interest,” Keating insisted in his controversial speech. “We have no alliance with Taipei.”

“We made a commitment to ANZUS for an attack on American forces, but (…) not an attack on American forces, which means that Australia should not be drawn, in my opinion, into an engagement military against Taiwan, ”he added, referring to Australia, New Zealand, US Security Treaty.

This Cold War era pact is now 60 years old. More recently, the United States and some of its close allies opposed Beijing by signing the anti-China Australia-UK-US military agreement (AUKUS). The United States, Australia, India and Japan have also launched the quadrilateral security dialogue to address concerns about China.

Chomsky said the US antagonism towards China is driven by the fact that the burgeoning superpower cannot be controlled by Washington.

“The United States will not tolerate the existence of a state which cannot be intimidated like Europe can be, which does not follow the orders of the United States like Europe does but follows its own. way, ”he said. “It’s the threat.”

While acknowledging the “terrible things”, the Chinese government Is within his own borders, Chomsky insisted that “they are not a threat.”

Reversing the rhetoric, he asked, “Does US support Israel’s terrorist war against two million people in Gaza where children are being poisoned – one million children are threatened with poisoning because it? there is no drinking water, is this a threat to China?

“It’s a horrible crime,” he said, “but it’s not a threat to China.”

Critics of US foreign policy have noted that while China has not started a war in more than a generation, the United States has invaded, bombed or occupied more than a dozen countries since the 1980s.

Chomsky called the imbalance of military power between the United States – which has thousands of nuclear weapons and spends more money on its war machine than the next 10 nations combined – and China as “laughable.”

“An American submarine can destroy nearly 200 cities anywhere in the world with its nuclear weapons,” he noted. “China in the South China Sea has four old, noisy submarines that can’t even get out because they’re contained by superior US and Allied forces.”