Problem in Turkey

Turkey is worth billions to Swiss finance, but the country’s recent currency collapse does not bode well.

Bankers should become very careful when a currency loses 15% of its value against the US dollar in a day, as with the Turkish lira, which has now fallen to low record against the dollar and the euro.

Loss of interest

The decline is apparently what the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants. He is waging an economic war of independence to support the economy and make exports more competitive by putting pressure on the country’s central bank to cut rates.

This has cost the lira nearly half of its value this year, making it the world’s worst performing currency against the dollar. Observers strongly criticized Erdogan’s plan, saying it would trigger more inflation by boosting import prices.

Meanwhile, the opposition is calling for an election as a seemingly baffled central bank recently issued a statement saying recent currency movements were detached from economic fundamentals.

swiss paradise

It should come as no surprise that Turkey brings billions to Swiss finance, with banks doing business with both Turkish companies and the country’s wealthy entrepreneurs. A recent UBS earnings report shows it has around $ 1 billion in trade credit outstanding on the books.

Swiss finance generally benefits when its clients’ countries become unstable, said Sacha Fedier, who heads VT Wealth, an independent wealth manager based in Zurich. Switzerland’s importance as a safe haven has increased in recent months, he said. finews.com. The end result was a significant amount of new money.

Gray list

But business on the Bosphorus has also become more complicated in the meantime. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put Turkey on its gray list, with Mali and Jordan. This means it is subject to increased scrutiny from the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

Observers say the move could also be linked to Erdogan’s attempts to influence monetary policy. In any case, as Reuters reports, listing is likely to result in a new exodus foreign investors and straining or limiting relations with banks abroad.

A study by the International Monetary Fund indicates that countries sanctioned by the FATF experience a 7.6 drop in their gross domestic product afterwards.

Unicredit withdraws

Finma also recently reminded Swiss finance of the importance of such an approach. Finma calls on all financial intermediaries to take FATF information into account in their risk management strategies, she warned.

When asked, a spokesperson for Finma said the activities of customers in countries under increased scrutiny should be fully investigated. High-risk business relationships and transactions should be recorded with exact justification, including, for example, any business relationship with clients from high-risk countries or politically exposed persons.

Foreign banks are already pulling out. Even though this milestone was announced over two years ago, Unicredit recently finalized the sale of its stake to Yapi Kredi, Turkey’s third largest bank.

Safe at home

The two big Swiss banks remain silent on their exposure to Turkey. They appear to be comfortable with their compliance and Know Your Customer processes related to Turkey and other countries in similar situations.

Fedier is not particularly disturbed by the whole situation either. We trust our full due diligence procedures and see no need to change anything due to the FATF ruling.

Turkish customers have been living with the situation in their country for years now, he said, adding that no one is trying to rush away. Many Turkish entrepreneurs are close to their country and would not think of turning their bank there.

Additional reports: Rico Kutscher