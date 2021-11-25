Politics
Problem in Turkey
Turkey is worth billions to Swiss finance, but the country’s recent currency collapse does not bode well.
Bankers should become very careful when a currency loses 15% of its value against the US dollar in a day, as with the Turkish lira, which has now fallen to low record against the dollar and the euro.
Loss of interest
The decline is apparently what the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants. He is waging an economic war of independence to support the economy and make exports more competitive by putting pressure on the country’s central bank to cut rates.
This has cost the lira nearly half of its value this year, making it the world’s worst performing currency against the dollar. Observers strongly criticized Erdogan’s plan, saying it would trigger more inflation by boosting import prices.
Meanwhile, the opposition is calling for an election as a seemingly baffled central bank recently issued a statement saying recent currency movements were detached from economic fundamentals.
swiss paradise
It should come as no surprise that Turkey brings billions to Swiss finance, with banks doing business with both Turkish companies and the country’s wealthy entrepreneurs. A recent UBS earnings report shows it has around $ 1 billion in trade credit outstanding on the books.
Swiss finance generally benefits when its clients’ countries become unstable, said Sacha Fedier, who heads VT Wealth, an independent wealth manager based in Zurich. Switzerland’s importance as a safe haven has increased in recent months, he said. finews.com. The end result was a significant amount of new money.
Gray list
But business on the Bosphorus has also become more complicated in the meantime. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put Turkey on its gray list, with Mali and Jordan. This means it is subject to increased scrutiny from the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.
Observers say the move could also be linked to Erdogan’s attempts to influence monetary policy. In any case, as Reuters reports, listing is likely to result in a new exodus foreign investors and straining or limiting relations with banks abroad.
A study by the International Monetary Fund indicates that countries sanctioned by the FATF experience a 7.6 drop in their gross domestic product afterwards.
Unicredit withdraws
Finma also recently reminded Swiss finance of the importance of such an approach. Finma calls on all financial intermediaries to take FATF information into account in their risk management strategies, she warned.
When asked, a spokesperson for Finma said the activities of customers in countries under increased scrutiny should be fully investigated. High-risk business relationships and transactions should be recorded with exact justification, including, for example, any business relationship with clients from high-risk countries or politically exposed persons.
Foreign banks are already pulling out. Even though this milestone was announced over two years ago, Unicredit recently finalized the sale of its stake to Yapi Kredi, Turkey’s third largest bank.
Safe at home
The two big Swiss banks remain silent on their exposure to Turkey. They appear to be comfortable with their compliance and Know Your Customer processes related to Turkey and other countries in similar situations.
Fedier is not particularly disturbed by the whole situation either. We trust our full due diligence procedures and see no need to change anything due to the FATF ruling.
Turkish customers have been living with the situation in their country for years now, he said, adding that no one is trying to rush away. Many Turkish entrepreneurs are close to their country and would not think of turning their bank there.
Additional reports: Rico Kutscher
Sources
2/ https://www.finews.asia/finance/35829-trouble-in-turkey-asia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]