Indonesians and Thais are very hungry for electric vehicles, study finds

It looks like Thailand and Indonesia are gearing up to become hubs of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

According to the conclusions of Roland Berger, published in the 10th edition of the Automotive Disruption Radar (ADR) of the management consulting firm to study, the governments of both countries have shown their commitment to electric vehicles through policies.

The interest of citizens of both countries was also a factor.

The pro-EV Thai government.

At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reiterated the Southeast Asian country’s goal of enabling 50 % of vehicles produced in Thailand to be zero emission vehicles (ZEV). by the end of this decade.

By 2035, the country aims to reach 100%, in line with the ambitious goal of the Thai government’s National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee.

For this reason, Thailand is full of investors and businessmen who wish to take advantage of the country’s pro-VE policies.

Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn recently announced plans to produce up to 200,000 electric vehicles in the country each year in partnership with Thailand-based oil and gas company PTT Public Company Limited. The project is expected to start between 2023 and 2024.

All eyes are on Indonesian electric vehicle players.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) with a Hyundai EV. PICTURE: Hyundai

Meanwhile, Indonesia announced a national strategy to manufacture 2.2 million electric cars and 13 million electric bicycles. All are expected to hit Indonesian streets by 2030.

Investors are already pouring in, with Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solutions investing US $ 1 billion in a 10 GWh capacity battery cell manufacturing site in Karawang.

As Indonesia is rich in raw materials, especially nickel, to build electric vehicles, the plant will open in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, Gojek and Gogoro have teamed up with Pertamina to produce 250 electric scooters in Jakarta, with an eventual scale of up to 5,000 units.

“The keen interest and activities of the industry are a clear signal that Thailand and Indonesia would be very interesting to watch as they move towards electrification and transformation of the automotive and transportation sector,” said Roland Berger. , partner for Southeast Asia, Udomkiat Bunworasate.

Do Thais and Indonesians like electric vehicles because of the environment?

The lack of EV charging stations is slowing vehicle adoption. PICTURE: PR Newswire.

According to Roland Berger results, most people are interested in electric vehicles because they are efficient.

The demand for electric vehicles in Indonesia is on the rise due to the fact that many Indonesians drive short distances, making these vehicles viable options.

In Thailand, 80% of respondents expressed interest in buying a battery EV as their next car. In Indonesia, it’s 75 percent.

However, environmental action comes second.

However, there are some key concerns and this mainly has to do with the high price of electric vehicles compared to their primitive cousins, the internal combustion engine (ICE) cars i.e. those that you are most likely driving now.

The limited availability of charging stations is another factor leading many Indonesians and Thais to reconsider their decision to purchase electric vehicles.

“On the supply side, the main players in the electric vehicle ecosystem such as OEMs, spare parts suppliers, charging infrastructure operators assess the investment risks and long-term commercial viability by due to the low volume of current demand.

“Much still needs to be done by policymakers and industry stakeholders to jointly address current issues and put in place the necessary tools to stimulate and accelerate the growth of electric vehicles in Indonesia,” said Timothy Wong, Director of Southeast Asia for Roland Berger.

