Indonesia’s planned non-ferrous metal export restrictions won’t impact Chinese industry (analysts)

China’s supply of non-ferrous metals is unlikely to be affected by Indonesia’s reported export restrictions on several non-ferrous metals, including tin, nickel and copper, in the coming years. Chinese analysts said Thursday, after the latest move raised concerns about potential supply issues.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said the country could halt tin exports in 2024 as part of an effort to attract investment in the resource processing industry and improve the country’s external trade balance. Indonesia.

But industry insiders have said Indonesia is unlikely to completely block exports of non-ferrous metals in the near term, given Indonesia’s underdeveloped smelting and refining infrastructure.

China has the world’s largest tin reserves with the capacity to meet 70 percent of its own needs, so Indonesia’s tin export restrictions will have little impact on business China, Guo Ning, deputy secretary general of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association Tin Branch (CNIA -TIN), the Global Times told the Global Times on Thursday.

“Due to China’s complete tin supply chain, even though overseas supply chains have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s tin exports have continued to grow. ‘increase,’ Guo said.

According to statistics provided by CNIA-TIN, China imported 3,572 tonnes of refined tin in the first 10 months of 2021, down 75.3% year-on-year, while exports of refined tin grew. amounted to 13,000 tonnes, up 257.1%. Net exports of refined tin totaled 9,428 tonnes.

Recently, as domestic production had not fully recovered, Chinese imports of tin from Indonesia have increased. But the domestic tin market has changed little after the Indonesian government’s latest announcement, according to an industry analysis.

Besides Indonesia, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are also major exporters of tin ore to China. Myanmar’s tin ore exports to China reached 16,365 tonnes in October, up 50.4% from September, accounting for 82.5% of China’s total tin ore imports. Meanwhile, imports from Australia fell 29.7% month-on-month, according to CNIA-TIN.

Indonesia’s tin export restrictions are unlikely to have a direct impact on China’s domestic tin supply. However, this may impact regional supply chains, and the industry should watch for changes in the external market, analysts said.

In addition, Indonesia’s export restrictions may also cover other non-ferrous metals, including copper and aluminum, according to media reports.

Exports of nickel, an essential component of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) batteries, may also be restricted by Indonesia. The majority of Chinese nickel is imported, Chen Ruirui, an insider at Advanced Technology & Materials Co, a metal products research company, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Global demand for nickel in NEV batteries will increase from around 107,000 tonnes in 2020 to 600,000 tonnes in 2025, according to a report from Industrial Securities in March 2021.

China, one of the largest producers and markets of NEV, will need more nickel to meet its rapid growth in the NEV sector.

China is heavily dependent on imports of nickel. Its global consumption of nickel-based products has so far reached 1.5 million tonnes in 2021, according to industry data.

But nickel production in 2021 is only expected to reach 750,000 tonnes, Chen said.

The Philippines is China’s largest source of nickel ore, and Indonesia generally ranks fourth. But Indonesia suspended its nickel ore exports in January 2020, Chen said.

“Indonesia’s nickel products are still available. Most of the nickel smelters in Indonesia have financial backing from Chinese companies,” Chen noted.

China and Indonesia have wide-ranging cooperation, especially in the area of ​​infrastructure, under the closer ties between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as the initiative “the Belt and the Road”.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a landmark project jointly built by China and Indonesia, saw its successful box-girder erection across the line’s only steel truss bridge on Thursday, a step forward towards completion, according to a statement sent to the Global Times.

The line will reduce the journey time between Jakarta and Bandung from the current three hours to 40 minutes.