Politics
Indonesia’s planned non-ferrous metal export restrictions won’t impact Chinese industry (analysts)
Non-ferrous metal Photo: VCG
China’s supply of non-ferrous metals is unlikely to be affected by Indonesia’s reported export restrictions on several non-ferrous metals, including tin, nickel and copper, in the coming years. Chinese analysts said Thursday, after the latest move raised concerns about potential supply issues.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said the country could halt tin exports in 2024 as part of an effort to attract investment in the resource processing industry and improve the country’s external trade balance. Indonesia.
But industry insiders have said Indonesia is unlikely to completely block exports of non-ferrous metals in the near term, given Indonesia’s underdeveloped smelting and refining infrastructure.
China has the world’s largest tin reserves with the capacity to meet 70 percent of its own needs, so Indonesia’s tin export restrictions will have little impact on business China, Guo Ning, deputy secretary general of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association Tin Branch (CNIA -TIN), the Global Times told the Global Times on Thursday.
“Due to China’s complete tin supply chain, even though overseas supply chains have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s tin exports have continued to grow. ‘increase,’ Guo said.
According to statistics provided by CNIA-TIN, China imported 3,572 tonnes of refined tin in the first 10 months of 2021, down 75.3% year-on-year, while exports of refined tin grew. amounted to 13,000 tonnes, up 257.1%. Net exports of refined tin totaled 9,428 tonnes.
Recently, as domestic production had not fully recovered, Chinese imports of tin from Indonesia have increased. But the domestic tin market has changed little after the Indonesian government’s latest announcement, according to an industry analysis.
Besides Indonesia, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are also major exporters of tin ore to China. Myanmar’s tin ore exports to China reached 16,365 tonnes in October, up 50.4% from September, accounting for 82.5% of China’s total tin ore imports. Meanwhile, imports from Australia fell 29.7% month-on-month, according to CNIA-TIN.
Indonesia’s tin export restrictions are unlikely to have a direct impact on China’s domestic tin supply. However, this may impact regional supply chains, and the industry should watch for changes in the external market, analysts said.
In addition, Indonesia’s export restrictions may also cover other non-ferrous metals, including copper and aluminum, according to media reports.
Exports of nickel, an essential component of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) batteries, may also be restricted by Indonesia. The majority of Chinese nickel is imported, Chen Ruirui, an insider at Advanced Technology & Materials Co, a metal products research company, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Global demand for nickel in NEV batteries will increase from around 107,000 tonnes in 2020 to 600,000 tonnes in 2025, according to a report from Industrial Securities in March 2021.
China, one of the largest producers and markets of NEV, will need more nickel to meet its rapid growth in the NEV sector.
China is heavily dependent on imports of nickel. Its global consumption of nickel-based products has so far reached 1.5 million tonnes in 2021, according to industry data.
But nickel production in 2021 is only expected to reach 750,000 tonnes, Chen said.
The Philippines is China’s largest source of nickel ore, and Indonesia generally ranks fourth. But Indonesia suspended its nickel ore exports in January 2020, Chen said.
“Indonesia’s nickel products are still available. Most of the nickel smelters in Indonesia have financial backing from Chinese companies,” Chen noted.
China and Indonesia have wide-ranging cooperation, especially in the area of infrastructure, under the closer ties between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as the initiative “the Belt and the Road”.
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a landmark project jointly built by China and Indonesia, saw its successful box-girder erection across the line’s only steel truss bridge on Thursday, a step forward towards completion, according to a statement sent to the Global Times.
The line will reduce the journey time between Jakarta and Bandung from the current three hours to 40 minutes.
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239902.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]