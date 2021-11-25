UAE announces $ 10 billion fund for investments in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the presidential complex in Ankara. AFP

Gulf Today Report

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday announced a $ 10 billion fund for investments in Turkey during the visit to Ankara of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkey at the Ankara presidential compound, opening a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed arrived in the Turkish capital for an official visit to the country.

They discussed new prospects for comprehensive cooperation between their countries to serve mutual interests, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Following their talks, the UAE announced that it would establish a $ 10 billion investment fund in Turkey. The announcement aimed to support the Turkish economy and boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said on Twitter: “Today in Ankara, I met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and we had fruitful discussions focused on ways to strengthen relations between our countries. I look forward to exploring new opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of our two nations and advancing our mutual development goals.

The new fund will focus on strategic investments, particularly in the logistics sectors, including energy, health and food. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements on energy and technology investments on Wednesday.

The MoUs have been signed between Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ), Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office, as well as with some Turkish companies. ADQ signed an agreement on investing in Turkish technology companies and establishing a technology-focused fund, while Abu Dhabi ports also signed an agreement on port and logistics cooperation. An agreement between the ADQ and the Turkish company Kalyon on energy and infrastructure, another with the CCN group on cooperation in health and a third with the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office on renewable energies were included. also among the agreements, said a Turkish official.

The Turkish and Emirati central banks also signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday. Earlier, two sources said they were in talks about a possible swap deal.

Turkey’s central bank has already sought swap deals with other countries as a source of hard currency to build up reserves and support the lira, which has fallen 45% this year.

Turkey said in September that it was in talks with the United Arab Emirates over investments in energy such as power generation, while the United Arab Emirates, whose sovereign wealth funds have made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol, said they are looking for more in-depth trading. and economic ties with Ankara.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogu will visit Abu Dhabi in mid-December. On the other hand, Turkey is a “great natural partner” for the United Arab Emirates and the two countries “share a similar vision and agree on a series of strategic issues,” a senior Emirati official said on Wednesday.

Dr Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, told the Turkish Radio and Television Company (TRT): “As we celebrate our Golden Jubilee, the partnerships and building bridges will continue to be at the heart of our next 50 years. Thus, we laser focus on prioritizing sustainable economic growth and prosperity alongside regional and global partners.

“It means building stronger economic, trade, trade and cultural ties with countries around the world like Turkey. As a close regional neighbor, Turkey is just a great natural partner,” he said. added.

Al Jaber is part of the high-level delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on his official visit.

“From our engagements with various Turkish counterparts, it is obvious and very clear that we share a similar vision and agree on a range of topics which are strategically important to both of us,” he explained.

“It is about our common interests, a genuine commitment and a shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity, not only for us but for the whole region. Al Jaber underlined the fact. that the UAE is Turkey’s largest regional trading partner.

“From 2019 to 2020, UAE exports to Turkey increased by more than 110% and total trade increased by 21%. The United Arab Emirates are now “taking a comprehensive approach” to the partnership with Turkey, he said.

“We will build on the existing foundations between the two countries and strengthen our economic, commercial and social ties in multiple sectors, including energy, health, food and agriculture, logistics, ports, transport. , industry and manufacturing, infrastructure, finance and capital markets. , technology, tourism, culture and more.

The UAE said on Wednesday it will establish a $ 10 billion investment fund in Turkey, which will focus on logistics, energy, health and food.

The UAE minister explained that over the past five years, the UAE has mainly invested in the transport, renewable energy and tourism sectors in Turkey, while Turkish investments in the UAE have focused on the construction, automotive components and renewable energies. “We are now ready to move into the next phase and capitalize on these investments,” he said.