The Blob regains control and destroys Boris Johnson’s post of Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is out of power because he can make Peppa Pig’s best jokes, recite The Iliad in ancient Greek, or get out of after-dinner speeches at will. This first incarnation, Boris Mark I, took him to London City Hall and endowed him with tens of millions of voters, but it was not enough. It made Johnson popular, but not powerful.

Real political success only came when he gave up being loved by all, reinvented himself as a leader of the anti-Blob resistance, and then, after a false start, organized himself to make the most of the Brexit. Boris Mark II was a revolutionary, the leader of a great project to revamp Britain, the kind of politician who could hope for a place in history alongside his hero Winston Churchill.

Much to the chagrin of his supporters, this new character did not last long. The radicalism of 2019 is gone, and with it the government’s popularity among its new voters. Time and time again, Johnson has surrendered to the technocrats who run the state, the people he fought in Brexit, the mediocre and intellectually bankrupt apparatchiks and their silly orthodoxies. Boris Mark I is back, half-heartedly, but the old shtick no longer works: Red Wall voters want results, not eccentric humor. The consequence is a political disaster that is brewing.

Johnson was elected because he presented himself not only as the anti-Corbyn, but also the leader of an anti-establishment insurgency, a new conservatism from a nation that delivered what a conservative electorate insane was desperately looking. It was about reforming and restarting UK institutions, not pouring money into every running public sector project or obsessing over green issues.

Instead, taxes are skyrocketing; the economy is stagnant, with no plan to eliminate the unnecessary regulations that weigh on it; the cost of living is skyrocketing; a devastating energy crisis is at hand; and the NHS, after dismissing the existential threat of its obsolete model posed by the brilliantly successful Vaccine Taskforce, has reverted to the bureaucratic type, sucking billions while failing patients on an outrageous scale. Most damning of all, the government seems to have no plan to tackle any of this.

The Blob thrives in a vacuum: No10 has lost its grip, and many ministers are too weak, seeing themselves as representatives of their department rather than the people. The elected Conservative government does not really control the state apparatus, civil servants and quangos. The Prime Minister no longer seems to have the appetite, nor the right advisers, to wage the war of attrition against the Blob which saw him go through the heyday of his minority government and the first months after the general election. His first notable surrender came very early on, when he nodded to HS2.

After gaining his majority, Johnson should have shifted from guerrilla warfare to a proper strategy to reorganize the state, end civil service supremacy, and appoint hundreds of outsiders to properly run departments and deliver a tight agenda in urgent deadline. Instead, internal struggles started, and then Covid hit. Today Johnson is disorganized again, presiding over a disputed tribunal, the rudderless government.

Yes, of course, there have been a handful of successes. A small number of good dates have been made, such as that of William Shawcross. The power of some pressure groups, such as Stonewall, has waned, the war to take down the statues has stopped for the time being, and the advance of hard-left critical theory in schools has been brought under control. Ministers can do more to address abuses of human rights law. But these are relatively minor victories.

Tony Sewell has been tasked with writing a thought-provoking anti-establishment report on race, so why was he left to the Twitter crowd, left on his own? Why are free ports so diluted that they make no sense? Why isn’t the Home Office dismantled and new cadres recruited to help, rather than thwart, Priti Patels’ crime-fighting efforts? Why does the left control transport policy and town planning? Why are railway companies and energy companies renationalized? Why is Johnson’s Hydrogen Revolution being sabotaged by officials? Why are regulators like the Financial Conduct Authority contributing to the awakened revolution? Why do so many quangos, taxpayer-funded cultural institutions, and even government departments still challenge or fight conservative values? Why are the BBC license fees still not affected?

The Blob is self-titled: it believes it has the right to govern itself. He believes he knows best, that it is permanent government, that politicians are intruders and that democracy must be carefully controlled.

It is intolerable: the Blob does not have the right to consider itself as a constitutional obstacle to the executive. The elected government should control all parts of the state (other than the judiciary) and have the right to appoint and control all quangos and agencies, as is the case in many other countries. That this is controversial only confirms the decline of democratic thought among the British ruling classes.

The growth of the welfare state has spawned a new bureaucratic class that reproduces itself and confuses its own interests with those of the country. This elite is much less impressive, open-minded, knowledgeable or efficient than its private sector counterpart because it does not have the same discipline and feedback mechanisms. Bad decisions don’t lead to bankruptcy, but to promotion. Risk aversion is rewarded and thought is penalized differently. Entrepreneurship is anathema. There is no real management, no real responsibility. Over time, the civil service has merged with elites in academia, the charitable industry, cultural institutions and even now parts of the private sector to form a superclass, a new and expanded Brahmin left, and has now embraced, as ethics, self-justification, awakened ideology.

Johnson now has a choice: he can go back to war with this elite class, which will require rebuilding No.10 and making extremely tough decisions; or he can allow bureaucrats to slowly drain the life of his government. If he chooses the latter, not only will it be a betrayal of the same voters who gave him his majority, but he will have returned power over Britain to the Blob.